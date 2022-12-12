An accidental house fire resulted in the death of a Lewiston man over the weekend, authorities say.
The fire occurred on Sunday at around 8:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.
Journal staff
It was reported by witnesses that the home’s roof and windows were “fully engulfed with smoke and flames,” the release states.
“While the blaze was being brought under control, first responders were informed that the resident had not been seen exiting the residence and was not accounted for. He had last been seen by family members in the residence the night before,” the release states.
Once firefighters were able to enter the home, an individual inside was found dead. Investigators from the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office and the local sheriff’s office identified the man as 89-year-old Joe C. Nunez.
“Although this investigation is ongoing, it is believed that it was an accidental fire that resulted in a tragic death. Members from the Cache County Victim’s Advocates also responded to provide assistance to the family,” the news release states. “The Cache County Sheriff’s Office and Victim’s Advocates extend their sincerest condolences to the family. This is a tragic incident and comes especially hard at this time of year.”
