Cache County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers from around the valley are staging at a church in Paradise after the apprehension of a suspect in an aggravated robbery.
According to police scanner traffic, the suspect was shot twice and was transported to Logan Regional Hospital. Evidence is being gathered at the scene.
The staging area is at a church at 9400 South and 100 East in Paradise.
The robbery reportedly occurred at a home in Wellsville, and the suspect was spotted driving a white van in Hyrum. The ensuing chase ended in Paradise.
The Herald Journal will update this story as more information becomes available.
