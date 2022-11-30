Local snow enthusiasts can rejoice as opening day for Cache Valley resorts is just around the corner.
On Wednesday, both Cherry Peak Ski Resort and Beaver Mountain Ski Area announced their slopes would be officially open to the public on Dec. 8.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City. * WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...A strong cold front will bring a band of moderate to heavy snow through northern Utah after midnight Friday, ending by 11 AM. This heavy band of snow will last 2-4 hours in most locations. Significant impacts are expected to travel including the Friday morning commute across all of northern Utah. Strong, gusty winds near the front may also cause blowing and drifting of snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
“I think all the praying for snow has been working,” said Dustin Hansen, Cherry Peak’s operations and marketing director, in a news release. “It looks like full-blown winter up here.”
Beaver Mountain will open one day earlier for season pass holders, and uphill hiking traffic at the mountain will end Dec. 1.
According to Beaver Mountain’s Instagram, the resort will make an announcement when uphill traffic resumes. The resort also shared some additional "good news”:
“We have great snow coverage and more snow on the way in the next 7 days. All systems GO!”
According to forecasts from OpenSnow.com, Beaver Mountain could receive an additional 20 inches of snow through the weekend headed into opening day. Cherry Peak may too see an accumulation of several inches prior to firing up the lifts.
Cherry Peak has received more the five feet of snow so far this season, according to the news release, resulting in an opening date roughly two weeks earlier than last year. Dec. 8 will mark Cherry Peak’s eighth season after opening in 2015.
“There’s no other ski area in the state you can get to in 20 minutes without fighting crowds,” Hansen said in the release. “Come on out. You’ll love it.”
Other ski areas in northern Utah are also slated to open soon, if they haven’t already.
An opening day announcement on Powder Mountain’s website said the winter season would kick off with night riding on Dec. 8 with typical day operations to begin the following day.
Snowbasin, however, opened on Nov. 18 for season pass holders. It was their “earliest opening on record,” according to the resort.
