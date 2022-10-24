Sky View High School Principal Shane Jones wasn’t sure what the school’s student body president was talking about when she asked him what was being displayed on the south side of the structure last month.
“I went out there, and sure enough, we’ve got ‘WE THE NORTH’ going up on our building,” Jones said.
Jones — who started as Sky View’s principle this year after Mike Monson’s retirement — said it was the school’s student executive council who explained the project to him. It was planned last year, before he had returned to the school from his five year assignment at Green Canyon.
“(The contractor) couldn’t get to it last year … so the next thing we know, it’s going up this year,” Jones said. “There just happened to be a principal change. I’m learning a few things along the way.”
Though he worked at Sky View for 19 years prior to time at Green Canyon, Jones never heard “We The North” used as a cheer or rallying cry. Since his return to the school, he said he has found that students have co-opted the chant.
It originated as part of a 2014 campaign for the Toronto Raptors. As the northernmost team in the National Basketball Association, as well as the only Canadian team in the league, the slogan acknowledged how they can be seen as outsiders.
Sky View — being the northernmost high school in the state and hours away from most of their Utah competitors — seemed to relate to the message of the campaign.
“For whatever reason,” Jones said, “every time people have to come our way, they think it’s a lot farther than we have to go their way.”
Though the message has been displayed on the south side of the school since last month, it recently garnered attention in a Facebook post on the Cache Valley 411 page.
One commenter jokingly speculated the message holds satanic connotations. Another concluded that Sky View must have several “Game of Thrones” fans. Multiple people criticized the grammar of the statement, saying it’s not a correct sentence or claiming it needs a comma after the word “we.”
“I get that it’s not the proper grammar,” Jones said. “It’s not a sentence. It’s a battle cry.”
Jones indicated more concern for his students’ opinions than the thoughts of local social media-users.
“The kids like it,” Jones said. “If that’s what the kids are going to jump on and it can be something that positive, I have no problem with it at all.”
