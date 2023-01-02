hjnstock-Your News Now

Cache County residents may have felt the ground rumble early Monday morning as a small earthquake took place about seven miles from Logan and less than a mile from Benson.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:37 a.m. The hypocenter was about a mile and a half below the Earth’s surface. USGS’s website states an earthquake of this magnitude is not widely felt and unlikely to cause damage.


