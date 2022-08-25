Smithfield logo

The winning entry in Smithfield contest for a new city logo.

A new logo representing Smithfield will now be seen around town.

Mayor Kris Monson this week unveiled the winning entry in a logo design contest held this summer. It was created by Sky View High School graduate Megan Balli, a freelance commercial-product photographer and graphic designer.

