A new logo representing Smithfield will now be seen around town.
Mayor Kris Monson this week unveiled the winning entry in a logo design contest held this summer. It was created by Sky View High School graduate Megan Balli, a freelance commercial-product photographer and graphic designer.
At the end of June, in an attempt to find a new logo that would be less busy and easier to read from a distance, the city posted to its Facebook page, asking local artists to create a new design to represent the city and its departments.
In the post, the city encouraged artists to incorporate the city’s local scenery, including its trees, landmarks and flat top mountains. Residents were also encouraged to include the city’s founding date in 1859 and its motto “Utah’s Health City.”
The chosen design reflects all of these requirements — displaying a silhouette of trees next to flat-top mountains — with a blue, green and white color scheme.
According to Monson, the city received 56 logo submissions from 16 different artists. The Smithfield Arts Council then met and decided on three logos for residents to vote on.
“I was absolutely stunned with the quality and the professionalism,” Monson said at the meeting. “I really appreciate the time and effort it took to put those out.”
Smithfield residents sent in over 2,100 votes for the designs, a number Monson said was a greater percentage than what the city received for elections.
“People got really excited and involved,” Monson said.
After Megan Balli's design received the most votes, it was sent back to the arts council to make some finishing touches before being announced.
Since the design displays Smithfield's motto of “Utah’s Health City,” Monson said people have reached out to her asking why the city is represented this way.
Because of this, City Council members are going to spend the next few weeks thinking of ideas on how they can represent Smithfield as a “health city.”
“I would like to see if we could move forward and project what our logo is saying,” Monson said.