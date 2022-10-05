Due to a pump failure at one of its wells, the city of Smithfield has issued an “urgent” notice to residents restricting all outdoor watering.
City Manager Craig Giles said it could take a couple of weeks to repair the pump, and although the city has other sources of culinary water, the restriction is necessary to maintain tank levels for drinking, sanitation and fire coverage.
The restriction was announced Monday through emails and texts to city residents, along with social media posts. Giles expressed some concern Tuesday that people were ignoring the order, but he said later that usage levels were dropping, indicating the message was getting out and residents were complying.
“We won’t have a pump technician here until next Tuesday when we pull it out from 600 feet in the ground and see what’s going on,” Giles said, urging residents to be patient and understand the city staff is doing all it can to get the water system back to capacity.
“We had people here all last night maintaining it, and we’ll have people here 24-7 for the duration as long as this keeps up,” he said.
Many, but not all, Smithfield residents use irrigation water on their lawns. The city draws its culinary water from three springs and two wells, including the currently disabled well. Giles said another well is being developed and should be on line in the spring.
