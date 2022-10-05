hjnstock-Your News Now

Due to a pump failure at one of its wells, the city of Smithfield has issued an “urgent” notice to residents restricting all outdoor watering.

City Manager Craig Giles said it could take a couple of weeks to repair the pump, and although the city has other sources of culinary water, the restriction is necessary to maintain tank levels for drinking, sanitation and fire coverage.

