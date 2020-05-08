Editor’s note: This is the first of two planned articles relating the stories of local medical professionals traveling to help hospitals in crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for Missy Best, who is a registered nurse in the emergency department of Logan Regional Hospital.
Best was one of 100 Utah nurses who spent a couple of weeks in New York to help treat patients with COVID-19. Best and at least three other current Cache Valley residents were part of the Intermountain Heathcare coronavirus response team dispatched to The Empire State.
Best was notified about this potential opportunity on April 9, immediately expressed her interest to help that same day, was selected to go to New York on April 10 and made her decision that very same night. The Richmond native arrived in New York half a week later and was stationed at Northwest’s Southside Hospital in Long Island from April 14-29.
“In less than a week we went from, ‘OK, you might be going, to congratulations, you got picked, to you leave on Tuesday,’” Best said. “So yeah, it was a little crazy.”
During her time at Southside Hospital, Best worked a dozen 12-hour shifts, and while it was a grind at times, it paled in comparison to what some of the health care workers in New York had experienced. The Smithfield resident was blown away by what the nurses in the epicenter of arguably this country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak had endured.
“Some of the nurses were working 18-25 days in a row, so they were just done,” Best said.
“They were physically, mentally, emotionally just done with it. And the crazy thing about it was they just kept doing their jobs. No matter how tired they were, they just kept coming back because they knew all of those patients needed their help. And so just to see their fight, determination, compassion for the patients — even though they knew they were going into a war zone every day they work up — (was inspiring).”
Providing aid to these exhausted health care workers was one of the most gratifying aspects of Best’s experience.
“Just being their saving their saving grace out in New York was the biggest thing that I took home from (this experience),” said Best, who has been employed as an RN at Logan Regional for the past seven years. “I actually made a difference in somebody’s life mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually — all that stuff just by helping them and being there for them.”
One of the other things Best took a great deal of pride in was “being a comforting presence” for those stricken with COVID-19. All of these patients are isolated from family and friends, and so the nurses take it upon themselves to make “sure they felt cared for because they had no one there for them.”
Best spent half of her week working in the emergency room, where “I was taking care of … six to seven patients a day. They were all COVID-positive patients that weren’t on ventilators yet.”
These patients typically wouldn’t have been admitted to the ER, but it was a necessity due to overcrowding in the rest of the hospital. Best’s primary responsibilities were giving these patients their medications and making sure their fluid levels and IVs were in check.
The mother of two spent the other half of her week in the ICU, where she switched out patients’ medications, made sure the ventilator settings were correct and was “mainly just being a runner” for those ICU nurses. This entailed bringing nurses the necessary equipment and supplies so they wouldn’t have to leave the room and constantly take all of their protective gear off.
The hospital Best was at had two beds in each room, plus there was a bed outside in the hallway to accommodate all of the coronavirus patients.
“The ER that I worked at has about 70 beds, compared to here (at Logan Regional) we have 24 if you count our triage rooms,” said Best, who worked at the same Long Island hospital as fellow Cache Valley residents Chad Nielson, an ICU nurse, and Dr. Brad Chambers. Logan nurse Katie Babcock, who is originally from New York, provided help at a different hospital.
Those rooms were almost filled to max capacity when Best got there, although there was a shortage prior to her arrival. There were about 1,000 beds at each hospital in the Northwell system when Best was there.
Was the scene in New York what Best was anticipating or did it exceed her expectations?
“It was probably a little bit worse because the media does a really good job of scaring everybody, but at the same time just to physically see up in the ICU how many people were on ventilators at one time was alarming,” she said. “There was the one area that had like 60 beds lined up with all of (the patients) vented, and so just to see actually how many patients were on vents and how bad it really was, it was unbelievable.”
Best admitted to being “a little bit scared” and momentarily having “second thoughts” when she made her decision to go to New York, but having a supportive husband and parents quelled those worries in a hurry.
“It was such a quick decision that I was like, ‘OK, is (my 14-year-old daughter) going to get her homework done? Is she going to be OK? And my husband’s a firefighter and paramedic here in Logan, and he was all for it. He’s like, ‘Missy, we can take care of everything. Just go, just be safe and it’s amazing that you’re doing this. Everything’s going to be fine.’ … It was a whirlwind, but then once I kind of gathered my thoughts of ‘yes, I’m going to do this,’ then it was just kind of the everyday flow for me. So once I got out to New York, it wasn’t too bad.”
Best didn’t have much time to decompress after she flew back to Utah in April. She was initially not scheduled to return to work until May 6, but she ended up working a shift at Logan Regional two days after she arrived home. Best then covered a shift this Monday, taught a class Tuesday and worked another shift Wednesday.
Best talked about how fortunate residents of Cache County are to live where COVID-19 hasn’t spread in a rapid manner. Nevertheless, returning to New York is something she would be open to.
“Going was an eye-opening experience, and I would go back in a heartbeat if they needed help again,” Best said.