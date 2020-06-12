SMITHFIELD — A growing game now has some outdoor space in town.
Pickleball is not new to Smithfield, but having official courts outside is. The Smithfield Recreation Department recently built eight courts on the northwest corner of an expanded Forrester Acres. A ribbon cutting was held earlier this month and plans for tournaments are already in the works.
“We are going to have some tournaments and have one scheduled in August,” said Brett Daniels, the director at the Smithfield Recreation Department. “We also have some leagues coming up, starting next week.”
There have been leagues played indoors at the recreation center in the multi-purpose gym. The popular sport continues to grow among all ages.
“A lot of people are using the courts already, but I also think there are a lot of people that don’t know they are open yet,” Daniels said. “I think they are really going to get used a lot. ... We have had a lot playing indoors. Our indoor leagues have filled up both nights, so it’s pretty popular.”
On a recent evening this week, five of the eight outdoor courts were being used. Ages ranged from youth to senior citizens.
“It really is a fun game that can be played by everyone,” Daniels said.
Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It can be played by two or four players. Solid paddles made of wood or composite materials are used to hit a perforated polymer ball — that has 26-40 round holes — over a net.
Daniels said he heard about the game about 12 years ago when summer residents from Arizona inquired about pickleball courts. At the time he didn’t know about it, but has since given it a try.
“I’ve played a little bit,” Daniels said. “It’s really a fun game. It really is.”
The pickleball courts were part of a $1.3 million project that also included extending some grass areas, making a multi-purpose field and also creating a parking lot. Money was raised through different grants, and the project was in the works for several years after the land was purchased about six years ago.
“We had a big need to expand our field areas, our grass areas for youth sports,” Daniels said. “As we were looking into expanding Forrester Acres, we thought it would also be a good place for pickleball. We also needed some parking that could help with all of our fields.”
The expanded fields will be used for soccer, football, flag football, youth baseball and ultimate Frisbee. It is big enough for a regular size soccer or football field. Lights were also added so people can play pickleball when it gets dark. Forrester Acres is open to the public until 10 p.m.
These additions are an addition to a growing community looking for recreational offerings. The Smithfield Recreation Department was one of the first in the state to open back up after being closed because of COVID-19.
Races planned during Health Days, which was canceled due to the coronavirus, were postponed and held last weekend, combined with the 16 Crossings trail run. The Mayors Mile, a 5K and 10K race up Smithfield Canyon were the first official races in the valley since the pandemic.
“The run went really well,” Daniels said. “We spaced people out. People were given times to show up and run. We didn’t have a mass gathering to begin with like we usually do. Everyone was prescreened, and then they ran. They found out their results on the internet. We had people thanking us. They felt good to be able to get out and do something.”