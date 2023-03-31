Visitors to the Smithfield Recreation Center will notice some changes over the next week.
The center is undergoing a remodel of its lobby and office space. When completed, it will have a new, more modern look to it, according to Director Brett Daniels.
“We just felt like it was time to refresh things a little bit,” he said. “It’s been almost 23 years since we opened and so we just wanted to change out a few things.”
Among work being done is repainting walls, installing cabinets, replacing the tile flooring with vinyl in the lobby and putting new carpet in the offices.
“We’re modernizing things a bit, making things a little brighter and newer,” Daniels said.
Slight changes also will be made outside, including new signage and painting the entrance area. While work is being done, visitors will use an alternative entrance. Daniels said he didn’t expect work would impact visitors, especially since he expects fewer crowds this next week.
“We’ve planned for this for quite a few months now,” he said, noting this was a good time to do the remodel of the rec center, which sits near Sky View High School, because Cache County School District is hosting spring break this coming week. “And so, we’re hoping to do all of these things in nine days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.