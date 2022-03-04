A groundbreaking date of June 18 has been set for the new Smithfield Temple planned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The church’s First Presidency on Friday announced the dates for three temple groundbreakings in the Western United States: in Smithfield, Burley, Idaho, and Yorba Linda, California.
Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the Smithfield groundbreaking, joined by fellow apostle Gary E. Stevenson. Both church leaders have strong Cache Valley ties.
Designs for the temple released by the church show a three-story edifice of an estimated 81,000 square feet. The temple is planned on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North in Smithfield.
The planned temple was first announced by Latter-day Saint President Russell M. Nelson in the organization’s April 2021 General Conference. The temple site and design were released in the following months.
The Smithfield temple is one of Utah’s 28 total temples — announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation. Beside the state’s 17 dedicated temples, others that have been announced or are under construction are in Ephraim, Heber Valley, Layton, Lindon, Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs), Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Tooele (Deseret Peak).
The groundbreaking for the Burley Temple will be June 4, and the broundbreaking for the Yorba Linda Temple will be June 18.