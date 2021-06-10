The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the specific location of a new temple planned for Smithfield.
According to an announcement on the church’s website, the Smithfield temple will be constructed on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North.
Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet, the announcement said. However, a specific design has yet to be released.
The announcement was made along with locations for two other new temples — in Casper, Wyoming, and Elko, Nevada.
“Detailed design plans for these temples are still being developed," the church said. "Further information will be made public later. Groundbreaking dates have not been set. Project leaders will soon start working with city officials in these locations on preliminary plans for the temples, and leaders will be filing public documents in the coming months.”