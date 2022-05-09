Editor's note: The following article was submitted by community member Barbara Kent for the Herald Journal's weekly "Bright Side" page, showcasing positive news in the community. Submit your own items at hjnews@hjnews.com.
In March, children from all three elementary schools in town designed posters to advertise the event. One poster was selected to be enlarged and placed in local businesses. The other entries were either displayed in the library, on social media or distributed to delighted shoppers.
The colorful and creative artwork helped to encourage residents to clean up yards and neighborhoods or to go to JustServe.org and find a city service project.
Over 50 volunteers worked on Smithfield’s Heritage Trail and Nature Parks. They picked up trash, removed unwanted growth and deadwood. The Nature Parks demonstrate native plants and water wise methods. Jack Greene and Kayo Robertson were onsite to answer questions and encourage drought resistant landscapes.
Families picked up pine cones, branches and other debris from Mack Park and the cemetery. They were joined by the City Youth Council members, who removed old bark and pine cones from the cemetery.
Dozens of neighbors cleared out deadwood and trash along Canyon Road. For years, the Smithfield Canyon neighborhood has come together each spring for a canyon cleanup.
Mayor Kris Monson, Smithfield’s first female mayor, was inspired by this annual service and hopes to make a citywide service day an annual event. Observed the last Saturday in April, the Smithfield Day of Service will be a spring cleanup preparing the city for its May homecoming celebration, Health Days.
The mayor and City Council members worked alongside residents to beautify the city.
The Smithfield Fire Department had a JustServe project asking residents to eliminate fire hazards by removing fallen branches, trash, dry grass and weeds that have grown too long, old wood and debris. They set a goal of 150 service hours, which will help them with DWR and FEMA requirements. That goal was met and exceeded.
The Lion’s Lodge teamed up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Little Lambs humanitarian organizations to make beds and quilts for those in need.
Amy Child, a graphic artist, volunteered her skills to create a logo, fliers and a banner that captured the caring community spirit.
The Smithfield Fire Department and the city plan to put ongoing service opportunities on JustServe. Anyone wanting to be involved is encouraged to search for Smithfield or for ZIP Code 84335 on JustServe.org.
The last Saturday in April this year was a beautiful, productive day as residents all over the city came together to make the JustServe motto a reality: Unity in the Community was visible in Smithfield. Look for it again next year.