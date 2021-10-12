Smith’s Marketplace in Logan was closed for much of the day Wednesday after an attic and rooftop fire filled the Main Street business with smoke Tuesday evening.
The grocery section of the store reopened around 2 p.m., but the electronics, home and apparel sections were blocked off.
The extent of the damage has not been made public.
Advertisement
Smith’s management told The Herald Journal they were unable to comment on the fire, but both smoke and water damage seem a clear possibility. Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys told media outlets the building was filled with smoke and the sprinkler system was in use during the blaze.
Multiple trucks and crews were dispatched to the store at 750 N. Main St. just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Emergency scanner traffic indicated flames were visible in the attic and on a portion of the rooftop, and the store was evacuated.
Story continues below video
“Upon arrival we found a rooftop HVAC unit that was fully involved in fire,” Humphreys said.
According to scanner traffic, smoke filled much of the building, and fans were employed to clear the air. Firefighters reportedly broke into a section of roof to reach “hot spots.”
According to Humphreys, by around 6:45 p.m. the fire had been extinguished but significant quantities of smoke remained in the large building.
Humphreys said fire crews had started a process to clear the remaining smoke, all the people in the store had been accounted for and there were no injuries to store personnel or firefighters reported.
Humphreys said investigations were underway, and what caused the HVAC unit to catch fire is currently unknown. This marks the second time there had been a fire at Smith’s Marketplace involving a rooftop HVAC unit. Humphreys said the first fire happened about five years ago.