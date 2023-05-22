.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Jetliners taxi in heavy smoke at Denver International Airport Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Smoke from numerous wildfires burning in the Canadian province of Alberta has rolled into Colorado, triggering air quality health advisory alerts across the state and giving Denver the ranking of third worst air quality of any major cities across the globe for the day.
States around the western U.S., including Utah, continue to see hazy air this week due to smoke from dozens of wildfires in Canada that has been drifting south.
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality rated the air quality in Box Elder, Weber, Davis and Salt Lake counties on Monday as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” warning that smoke from wildfires could cause high concentrations of particulate matter to accumulate in the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.