Denver Air Quality Alert

Jetliners taxi in heavy smoke at Denver International Airport Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Smoke from numerous wildfires burning in the Canadian province of Alberta has rolled into Colorado, triggering air quality health advisory alerts across the state and giving Denver the ranking of third worst air quality of any major cities across the globe for the day.

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

States around the western U.S., including Utah, continue to see hazy air this week due to smoke from dozens of wildfires in Canada that has been drifting south.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality rated the air quality in Box Elder, Weber, Davis and Salt Lake counties on Monday as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” warning that smoke from wildfires could cause high concentrations of particulate matter to accumulate in the air.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.