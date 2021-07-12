Although firefighters fought a blaze that tore through the dry grass alongside State Highway 34 in Thatcher last Friday, it didn’t burn enough to fill the skies with the smoke that blankets the county.
The fire did cause second degree burns to the hands of a Caribou County Fire Fighter who was helping douse the blaze.
The fire jumped a break into a sagebrush that blew up, searing her hands, said another firefighter from Caribou County. She was treated by the Franklin County Ambulance Crew, which reached the site — just east of the Thatcher Elementary School — before the Caribou County ambulance arrived.
According to meteorologist Kevin Smith in Pocatello, the wind has brought the heavy smoke to Southern Idaho from fires in California, Oregon and Northern Idaho. The worst of the smoke began in Franklin County during Friday afternoon as the westerly breeze brought smoke from Oregon.
Two of the largest fires contributing to the smoke blanketing most of the West are the Bootleg Fire in Oregon and the Beckwourth Complex fires along the Nevada/Northern California border, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.
Fires in Idaho may be contributing, as well, the NWS states. One of the bigger fires burning in Northern Idaho is the Dixie Fire northwest of Salmon, said Smith. It had burned 13,873 acres as of Monday morning. To its west, the Jumbo Wildfire had burned about 827 acres.
Additionally, the smoke from a dozen or more fires in southern Montana, one at Fort Hall and one at the Malad Summit was expected to be in the mix.
Where all the smoke has come from has “been the question of the day,” Smith said.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s for at least the next two weeks with up to a 30% chance of rain closer to Preston’s Rodeo Days.
