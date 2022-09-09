Smoke from wildfires in the region has put Cache Valley air quality in the red.
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality on Friday morning listed PM 2.5 pollutants in Cache Valley at 64.4 micrograms per cubic meter of air, squarely placing valley air quality in the “Unhealthy” category.
The agency’s three-day air forecast has the situation continuing through Saturday, then easing to a “Moderate” rating on Sunday.
With that rating comes an advisory for employers to activate mandatory trip reduction programs, and individuals are advised to consolidate trips and choose cleaner transportation options.
“Smoke from wildfires could cause high concentrations of particulates in populated areas. If smoke becomes thick, persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity,” the advisory states.
The National Weather Service reported the smoke is coming from fires in Idaho, pushed by winds from the north.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air alert Friday morning for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Power and Oneida counties.
More than a dozen fires are burning in central and northern Idaho — the largest of which, the “Moose Fire” in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has spread across more than 125,000 acres.
Smaller blazes erupted late this week in southern Idaho.
A brush fire fueled by high winds reportedly charred 7,500 acres Thursday and Friday on the Fort Hall reservation north of Pocatello, forcing evacuations and threatening closure of Interstate 15.
Firefighters have been assisted by air tankers dropping fire retardant, but officials have yet to declare control of the blaze.