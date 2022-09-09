Smoke from wildfires in the region has put Cache Valley air quality in the red.
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality on Friday morning listed PM 2.5 pollutants in Cache Valley at 64.4 milograms per cubic meter of air, squarely placing valley air quality in the "unhealthy" category.
With that rating comes an advisory for employers to activate mandatory trip reduction programs, and individuals are advised to consolidate trips and choose cleaner transportation options.
"Smoke from wildfires could cause high concentrations of particulates in populated areas. If smoke becomes thick, persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity," the advisory states.
The National Weather Service reported the smoke is coming from fires in Idaho, pushed by winds from the north.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air alert Friday morning for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Power, and Oneida counties.
More than a dozen fires are burning in central and northern Idaho — the largest of which, the "Moose Fire" in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has burned more than 125,000 acres.
Smaller blazes erupted late this week in southern Idaho. A fire on the Fort Hall reservation reportedly charred 7,500 acres overnight Thursday, and a fire near Malad scorched about 20 acres on Wednesday.
Firefighters expected to have both under control quickly.