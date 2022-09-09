Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Smoke from wildfires in the region has put Cache Valley air quality in the red.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality on Friday morning listed PM 2.5 pollutants in Cache Valley at 64.4 milograms per cubic meter of air, squarely placing valley air quality in the "unhealthy" category.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you