A large smoke plume — and even flames, occasionally — visible from Logan Dry Canyon for much of Tuesday is part of a Forest Service habitat improvement project.
Workers are burning juniper slash piles in Dry Canyon and are likely to continue for several days. The juniper was cut down last fall and left in slash piles until the wood was dry enough and conditions were favorable to burn. The City of Logan is conducting similar activity on its land adjacent to Forest Service land in the area.
The slash piles are part of the Three Canyons project, which is aimed at improving mule deer habitat by removing juniper in Green, Providence and Dry canyons. The project aims to improve browsing for mule deer and increase water available to indigenous plant life.