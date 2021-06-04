Cache Valley residents may have noticed less local air traffic in recent weeks. The reason is closure of the Logan-Cache Airport’s main runway for resurfacing.
The project started on May 10 and is expected to be complete on June 25. In the meantime, take-offs and landings have been confined to the airport’s shorter and narrower southeast-to-northwest diagonal runway, which can’t handle all of the airport’s usual activity.
“We’re not getting as many corporate jets landing here. They are diverting to other airports, and then our student traffic, they’re not doing as many touch-and-go landings as they usually would,” Airport Manager Lee Ivie said. “We still have the smaller corporate jets landing, but the larger ones would have a hard time fueling to capacity and then getting enough lift to get off the shorter runway.”
The roughly $4 million project, paid for primarily through a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration along with some matching local funds, involves milling and repaving the 9,010-foot-long by 100-foot-wide airstrip referred to by aviators as "Runway 17-35." Ivie said the result will be to extend the life of the runway while also increasing load-bearing capacity.
“This overlay on the runway now makes it so larger aircraft can come into our airport without a waiver restriction,” he said.
With a lengthening of the main runway earlier this century, the airport was for the first time able to accommodate large passenger airliners. The largest airplanes landing there currently are Boeing 737s and Airbus 318s used for charter flights for college football teams coming to Logan to play the USU Aggies.
Ive said airport usage has risen steadily over the past decade or so, resulting in the addition of several new airplane hangers each year. Right now there are 85 hangers on the property with three new ones under construction.
“The airport is growing all the time,” Ivie said. “We have an incredible amount of student activity at the airport, and we’ve seen an increase in corporate jet activity over the past few years.”
One element that has not been part of the growth is commercial service.
“Every now and then I get an airline that puts feelers out, but I’ve not had any serious inquiries over the past four or five years,” Ivie said. He added, however, that if a solid commercial airline prospect ever does emerge, there is room at the Logan-Cache Airport for a terminal.