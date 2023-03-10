...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT WEBER...CACHE...SOUTHEASTERN BOX
ELDER...NORTHERN RICH...NORTHWESTERN DAVIS...WEST CENTRAL MORGAN AND
NORTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES...
At 403 PM MST...A snow squall was along a line extending from 7 miles
northeast of Franklin to 13 miles southwest of Great Salt Lake North
of the Causeway...and moving east at 40 mph.
Locations impacted include...
Ogden, Layton, Logan, Brigham City, Tremonton, Laketown, Hill Air
Force Base, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Cache, Roy, Clearfield,
Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Smithfield, Washington
Terrace, Riverdale, Hyrum and Hooper.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 15 between mile markers 331 and 386.
Interstate 84 between mile markers 37 and 90.
US Route 89 between mile markers 459 and 502.
Utah Route 30 between mile markers 110 and 128.
* strong winds in excess of 45 mph are possible with this squall.
* visibilities will drop quickly to less than one mile in this
squall.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
TIME...MOT...LOC 2303Z 285DEG 35KT 4208 11167 4120 11285
Heavy snow was likely the cause of a roof collapse Thursday night in Wellsville.
A little before 4 p.m., a call was to emergency dispatch from the Rising Ridge Recovery Center, saying that a rood had collapsed in the facility’s pool area, according to Wellsville Fire Chief Jerald Leishman.
There also was a gas line break, he told The Herald Journal.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Leishman said the pool area had not been used for some time, but noted people were evacuated from the building.
“I think you can attribute it to the snow on the building,” he said. “There’s a lot of snow up there, and weight.”
He said the gas line was shut off on Thursday so it could be repaired. Firefighters secured the facility and a structural engineer evaluated the damage. There was concern about the north side of the building, Leishman said, but for the most part the structure seemed secure and expects the facility to reopen in the coming days.
“They’ve got people coming to start removing snow,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.