When heavy snowfall hits Cache Valley, nearly every paved road from U.S. 89-91 through Sardine Canyon to tiny Center Street in Newton will be cleared within 24 hours — some roads several times over.
It’s a multi-agency effort that’s been activated over a number of days this past week as winter weather has returned to the region, and it involves a level of planning and execution that might not be readily apparent to all the motorists who depend on it.
“Our drivers are on call basically 24-7 during the winter season. They went out on Christmas and Christmas Eve, and I think they had just one day off in the last little while,” said Cache County Public Works Director Matt Phillips. “It’s one of those jobs if they don’t plow you notice it, but when they’re doing their jobs you kind of take it for granted.”
Cache County, which has a crew of 16 plow drivers, constitutes just one cog in the valley road-clearing apparatus that mobilizes snowplows and other equipment operated by the Utah Department of Transportation and virtually every town and city.
UDOT runs a dozen or more large snowplows in Cache County, dispatched out of sheds at Sardine and Logan Canyon summits, Richmond, Logan and Wellsville. And Logan city has a snow-clearing team as big as Cache County’s, with 16 workers running 10 snowplows with sanders along with several other pieces of equipment.
Even Newton, one of the smallest municipalities in the valley, has a long-held commitment to keeping streets passable in winter.
For years, Newton relied on a rebuilt 1970s-era snowplow to clear its 11 miles of roadway — a task shared by a City Council member and volunteer firefighter — but the town recently found a “good deal” on a newer-model plow from Utah State University surplus, according to Town Clerk Karla Ferguson.
The trusty old snow-moving machine wasn’t put out to pasture, however. It was purchased by a subdivision builder and “is out there somewhere,” Ferguson said.
For the county, state and larger towns, dispatching snowplows is a sophisticated process that starts with keeping a close eye on weather forecasts.
UDOT has a team of meteorologists working around the clock to track storms, and it shares this information with local agencies. When a storm is expected, a brine solution that limits ice formation is spread over major roads. Then, if it appears one part of Utah might get hit particularly hard, extra plows will be deployed to that zone from areas at lower risk.
In Cache County, UDOT handles all of the state roads. That includes the entire length of U.S. 89 and 91 between the Box Elder, Rich and Franklin County lines, plus all roads designated with an SR number, such as SR30 west of Logan, and SR101 through Blacksmith Fork Canyon.
Cache County public works has probably the biggest and most difficult assignment, however, with roughly 300 miles of road to keep clear of snow. Although UDOT can complete a Cache circuit in two to three hours, it takes county crews upwards of 10 hours to touch all bases.
“It’s a huge job because it is so spread out,” Phillips said. “We cover one end of the valley to the other end of the valley. We have dirt roads, we have paved roads, we have lots and lots of dead ends, so yeah it’s a big task.”
Phillips said the narrowness of county roads, with their ill-defined edges, also complicates matters, as do obstacles close to the pavement.
“We have specific routes for each driver. Each driver gets to typically keep his own route so that he’s familiar with the road, he’s familiar with the terrain, knows what hazards are out there,” Phillips said.
All of the agencies plowing snow follow detailed routing schemes with major arterials getting higher priority than neighborhood streets and backroads. Due to past controversies over which streets get plowed soonest, Logan has a section on its website spelling out all of the city’s snowplowing policies and priorities.
For Phillips and UDOT spokesman Mitch Shaw, the unsung heroes of the annual snow-clearing campaign are the drivers, who work long hours in dangerous conditions.
“It’s a difficult, stressful job. They’re on call essentially all the time, and when it starts to snow, we need them,” Shaw said.
Phillips noted that in recent years plow drivers have begun referring to themselves as “snow fighters,” and an organization has sprung up to raise their profile as public service workers.
“People are trying to get more recognition for the snowplow guys, who are essentially risking their lives trying to keep the roads clear for us,” Phillips said.