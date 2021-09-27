Snowbasin has quietly been planning for big changes.
Now, operators of the Weber County ski resort are moving forward. They unveiled ambitious plans this week to build a 300-room hotel on Snowbasin grounds, add new retail offerings and upgrade some of the lifts that haul skiers. Some of the work is already underway and hotel construction is to be complete by the end of 2024.
“These new developments put us on track to become the world-class resort destination envisioned for Snowbasin,” said Davy Ratchford, the ski resort’s general manager. The planned improvements will be the most significant upgrade to the resort since changes implemented ahead of the 2002 Winter Olympics, he said.
Snowbasin is a big draw for local skiers, he said. But the resort’s operators now aim to increase the draw to skiers from beyond Utah and around the world. Adding the hotel — to be built by Club Med, which operates resorts around the globe — is a key prong of that effort.
Powder Mountain, another Weber County ski resort, offers a range of lodging options for skiers, including cabins and townhomes, but none of the three resorts here currently feature a hotel. Nordic Valley is the other Weber County ski resort.
The new Club Med hotel is to be built on the grounds of the Old Day Lodge and Wildcat parking area, southeast of Earl’s Lodge and the main Snowbasin resort complex. Work is to start in 2022, according to Snowbasin, and be complete by late 2024.
