It was a dreamlike day last January when Chase Burch, from Ogden, was standing on the snowy slopes in Hokkaido, Japan, preparing to shoot some snowboarding footage for his new project. He had found this spot through his own exploration and some helpful Japanese locals.
“It was snowing so hard, everyone was having a great time,” Burch said. “It was then that I realized how much work it had taken to get to this place.”
Besides the flight halfway across the world, bumpy bus-rides and terrible road conditions, putting together a film takes hours of planning and editing. But in that moment, knowing they wouldn’t be coming back to Northern Japan anytime soon, Burch looked around at everyone’s exhausted, smiling faces and knew he had to capture that feeling in his new film, titled “Dojo.”
“Dojo” is the second film created by Chase Burch and his friends, Tristan Sadler, Cody Lee and Micah Anderson. The film will have its Logan premiere — following its sold-out premiere in Ogden last month — at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Cache Venue in Logan.
This film is a snowboarding film but it is based around the concept of a dojo. This Japanese term is used in reference to martial arts. It is a place where someone trains, develops a discipline and skills. The film highlights different lifestyles and different snowboarding styles.
“I think this film shows that you can find the way or reach that feeling of happiness or enlightenment in many different ways,” Burch said.
Besides a trip to Japan, these second-time filmmakers spent most of their time filming in Ogden and Logan Canyon. Burch and his friends all have day jobs but have worked on these projects in their spare time with the goal of bringing people together.
“We haven’t put the film out online because we want it to remain a shared experience,” Burch said. “When creative works go on the internet, they usually last about 24 hours, but we believe in the power of bringing people together to create shared experiences.”
Hard copies of the film will be sold at the event Thursday night.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at The Cache Venue, located at 119 S. Main St. There is a $5 entry fee, which includes Lucky Slice Pizza. The show will start at 8 p.m.