When Nick Nulph and Wes Pahl parked at the Birch Creek parking lot near Preston on the morning of Feb. 15, they expected to rev their snow machines up, hit the snowy mountains for several hours, and return back home to American Falls before the sun dipped down for the day.
They never thought that what would follow would be a two-day ordeal that would test their survival skills and reaffirm their faith in Southeast Idahoans.
The pair, who are brothers-in-law and nearly lifelong snowmobilers, had dipped off a ridgeline in hopes of riding in a spot they’d visited before.
“We’d been on top of the ridge … probably a hundred times before,” Nulph explained. “But it was so foggy, so socked in (with snow) that we couldn’t see. Looking back at it we were off by just 100 yards. But we dropped off the ridge and started coming down the section and realized real quick that we weren’t in the right spot.”
With visibility fading due to fog, constant snow and the dimming sunlight of dusk, the pair slipped farther and farther into a drainage in an effort to navigate a way back out.
The poor conditions forced them deeper down the drainage into an area thick with snow, aspens and willows. It was here, after several times of getting stuck, that Nulph made the decision around 4 p.m.
“We tried to work our way back up and we didn’t know where we could cross in the bottom,” Nulph said. “I said I think I’d rather spend our last hour of daylight getting set up to stay the night.”
The two, who fortunately had basic supplies such as waterproof matches, space blankets, water, first aid kits and granola and candy bars, carved out a small area at the bottom of the drainage for a camp. They set to work making a fire using fuel from their snow machines after alerting their families and Franklin County’s Search and Rescue Team about their situation.
“Luckily we had cell phone service,” Nulph said. “I also had a little Garmin inReach, which is like a little satellite communicator. We had batteries for our phones and we were able to keep our phones charged and talked to everybody…. (Search and Rescue) started to put a plan together and we called a couple of buddies from American Falls and they headed down there and they were going to try and get with Search and Rescue because (our friends) knew exactly the area we were in and knew where to drop in.”
But even though they were able to contact outside help, weather conditions and the lack of sunlight became an obstacle for the Search and Rescue Team, which called off the search around midnight.
“We felt pretty confident that we could make it through the night and we didn’t want anybody getting in a bad situation,” Nulph said.
Because the falling snow didn’t stop and continued to add up inch by inch overnight, the pair spent the entire night stoking the fire and didn’t sleep.
“We spent the whole night just going back and forth between the two of us, going up and getting firewood and working together,” Nulph explained.
Even with the following morning’s sunlight, however, the rescue team still had difficulty reaching them due to avalanche-prone areas and the relentless snowfall.
“Search and Rescue struggled a bit to get on top of the ridge to drop into us,” Nulph said. “A couple people tried to come up through the bottom, and a couple people tried to come up from… the west and they just seemed to be struggling to get over there. So they decided coming from the top would be best and then we’d try to walk out to the west.”
It took the rescue team until 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 to reach the pair. The brothers-in-law received a quick recharge with food and water, swapped into dry clothing, and started the long trek out, having to abandon their snow machines due to the increasingly dangerous threat of an avalanche.
“It took us 12 hours to walk out,” Nulph said. “I’m a little bit fuzzy so I’m not 100 percent positive on how far it was, but I’m guessing we walked somewhere between four and five miles.”
Yet even though they’d been stranded one long night and hiked clear through the second, Nulph said there was never a time he was afraid they would never make it out.
“I think it was a little bit harder for everybody (back home) than it was for us because you go into I guess a survival mentality for lack of better terms,” Nulph said. “But I didn’t really think, and Wes agreed with me here, that there was ever really a time when I thought, ‘Man, I don’t know if we’re going to make it out of here.’ It was more of how long is this going to take us, which way are we going to have to walk, what’s the best way out of here. You just kind of think about how to get out, not necessarily if you’re going to.”
The one thing that overwhelmed Nulph, however, was the outpouring of support from the American Falls community, the Franklin County Search and Rescue Team, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and many others who’d dropped everything to ensure the pair made it out safely.
“There were at least 20 people who spent the full two days (in Preston) for those 48 hours just helping us in any way they could,” Nulph explained. “And there were two guys that came in and worked their butts off to get down to us. They hiked through the night to us.”
After roughly two days of no sleep, hiking up steep snowy inclines and persevering mentally, the pair managed to make it to the Birch Creek parking lot at 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 17. This was made possible with the help of the Search and Rescue Team, which included volunteers Stuart Ostler and Brad Shirtliff, who hiked through the night to reach Nulph and Pahl.
“These people basically risked their lives to save two people they’ve never met before, two strangers, and that’s a debt we’ll never be able to pay, truthfully,” Nulph said about Ostler and Shirtliff as well as the entire Search and Rescue Team.
One thing Nulph learned from the experience is the importance of packing survival gear prior to embarking on backcountry adventures.
“Wes and I have been to the top of that ridge countless amounts of times, but all it takes is one small mistake to really turn things around,” Nulph said. “Had we not been prepared, it would have been a much different outcome I’m sure. Always pack survival gear. A GPS seems expensive but no amount of money is worth your life.”
The experience also made Nulph feel good to call Southeast Idaho home.
He said, “It’s one of those things where you don’t have a lot of time to really even think about. I never really got the thought that we had a brush with death or that we were not going to make it out of there, but when we got back and all of the support we had from everybody was overwhelming. I can’t even explain it, really. It was super overwhelming and I’m grateful to live in our little spot of Idaho with so many people willing to help out.”