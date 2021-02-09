Rescuers were able to reach two snowmobilers stranded a “rugged” bowl area in southeastern Cache County late Monday, but the entire party was forced to hike to a cabin for shelter overnight due to low visibility.
According to Cache County Sheriff's Lt. Doyle Peck, Search and Rescue was called out on Monday at around 6:15 p.m. in response to a report of two stranded snowmobilers from the Weber County area. Peck said three riders originally descended into a bowl near Hardware Ranch, but only one of the snowmobilers was able to ride out and call for help.
“It’s a really rugged area,” Peck said.
Search and Rescue sent three of their best snowmobile operators into the area to extract the stranded riders. The two riders were found. However, challenging snow conditions and lack of visibility ended up keeping all five of the riders overnight.
“(During the day) you can see better, you can ride better,” Peck said. “Everything changes at night.”
Peck said the five riders hiked nearly a mile to a nearby cabin where they could stay safe until rescue efforts could resume the following morning.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, they were still at the cabin. Peck was hopeful all five riders would be extracted from the area around midday after a path could be cut to the cabin. He said an additional four or five hours would be needed to retrieve the snowmobiles.
According to Peck, the riders weren’t novices and were appropriately outfitted with cold-weather gear and the means to make a fire if necessary. Peck said oftentimes snowmobilers get into trouble when they overestimate their abilities, and underestimate the snow conditions.
“Don’t underestimate the conditions,” Peck said.