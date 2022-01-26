Snowpack levels have been closely watched this winter in the wake of one of Utah’s and Cache Valley's driest summers on record, and it has been a story with many plot twists.
Despite frightfully little snow leading into December, a series of storms around Christmas took snowpack levels in the Bear River River Basin well above normal. Now it has gotten dry again, with only a few dustings of snow over the past two weeks.
“Unfortunately, snowfall has really flatlined, so we've regressed back closer to normal right now, but we thankfully still sit just above normal for all but one of the state's basins,” said Utah Climate Center researcher Jon Meyer said Tuesday.
According to the latest data from the national precipitation-tracking system SNOTEL, the snow-water equivalent in the Bear River Basin, which supplies water to Cache Valley, is at 111% of normal, and the nearby Weber/Ogden River Basin is at 97% of normal.
Meyer said this leaves him and other climatologists hopeful for an easing of drought conditions in Cache Valley and the rest of Utah.
“The wettest stretch of winter is just around the corner in February and March, so at the moment, optimism for all things water and snow are running relatively high,” Meyer said.
He cautioned, however, that with 70 more days until the state historically sees peak snowpack, the water situation going into summer 2022 remains a big question mark.
Current weather patterns suggest a happy medium, said Meyer, detailing the outlook this way:
“The extended forecast doesn't have any major indicators of a return to the kind of storm events that we saw in December, but with the high pressure seeming happy to stick just off the West Coast, that does open the door for Utah to see more of these light snow events we've recently been teased by. They might be nickel and dime type of snow events, but if we can keep getting a few each week with a periodic blast of heavy snow to the high terrain, we're on track for an average to slightly above average snowpack.”
SNOTEL figures for various locations in the Bear River Basin show the highest current snowpack at Tony Grove, Trail Lake and the Garden City Summit — all measuring above 120% of normal. The lowest snow-water equivalent in the basin as of Jan. 26 was at Emigrant Summit, recorded at 88 percent of normal.