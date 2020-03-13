As if local health-care providers and the public didn’t have enough to worry about separating coronavirus rumors from truth, the Bear River Health Department reported Friday that someone has impersonated the agency on social media to spread a false rumor.
Elsewhere on the local coronavirus front, Intermountain Healthcare has issued a statement saying its facilities in Logan and elsewhere are being overtaxed by a surge in people seeking care for coronavirus who are not sick. The hospital chain is asking residents to phone the Intermountain “Answers Line” at 844 501-6600 to find out if testing is necessary before visiting a clinic or hospital for evaluation.
Concerning the online prank, BRHD spokeswoman Holly Budge told The Herald Journal that this week’s incident involved a person copying and using the health department’s official logo to spread a rumor about coronavirus contamination at a Logan store. There is absolutely no truth to the story, Budge said, noting the case has been referred to the Cache County Attorney’s Office for investigation.
“I don’t know if people think they’re being funny or playful, but they screenshot our logo and put out information that made it appear they were us, saying that there was a case at the south Walmart, which is inaccurate,” Budge said. “That’s the challenge we have right now — countering all the misinformation that’s out there.”
Budge urged local residents to go directly to the health department’s webpage for the latest local and state information on COVID-19. This information can be accessed directly at BRHD.org/coronavirus. Concerned residents can also call a Utah state hotline set up to provide official information at 1 800 456-7077.
“We’ve been trying make sure we’re keeping our website current, because that’s something we know we can control,” Budge said. “If you got it off of our website, that’s what we’re working on and know it to be true.”
This week has seen a number of false rumors on the local front. On Thursday it was widely circulated that Mountain Crest High School was quarantined due to the virus, and several schools were said to have students who tested positive for the virus. None of this was true.