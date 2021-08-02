While much of Utah will dry out on Monday, offering an opportunity to clean up from flooding on Sunday, the threat of showers, thunderstorms and flash flooding remains in parts of central and southern Utah.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch that begins at noon and extends into Monday evening for the Wasatch mountains south of Interstate 80, Utah’s central mountains, the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Capitol Reef National Park. Thunderstorms that could produce “torrential rainfall are expected this afternoon and early evening on top of already saturated soil,” the NWS warned.
And that could produce flash flooding, with the greatest danger in slot canyons, slickrock areas, small streams and normally dry washes, and urban areas. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars.
Capitol Reef is the only national park or monument in Utah where flash flooding is expected on Monday, but its probable at Arches, Canyonlands, Glen Canyon, Grand Staircase-Escalante, Natural Bridges, Grand Gulch and the San Rafael Swell. No flooding is expected Monday at Zion, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding is possible Tuesday at Arches, but it’s not expected at other Utah national parks.
Drier and warmer air is expected across Utah beginning Tuesday and continuing through Sunday.
