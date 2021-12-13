Several schools in the Box Elder School District were moved online Monday as the result of “additional alleged threats and social media postings,” according to a statement from the district.
Bear River High School, Bear River Middle School and Alice C. Harris Intermediate School have been moved online in addition to five elementary schools — Century, Fielding, Garland, McKinley and North Park — on the north end of the district.
“We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the district stated. “Police are still investigating and will continue to vet any and all alleged threats. Contact the police if you have any direct information.”
According to Assistant Superintendent Keith Mecham, the initial threat that concerned administrators was found carved in a bathroom on Friday night. After police began investigating the incident, Mecham said additional social media posts and videos surfaced that led administrators to take precautions.
Mecham said the threats targeted “the school at large,” and didn’t single out any one individual. The threats, Mecham said, are all believed to have come from students.
In a statement from the Tremonton Garland Police Department, “several potential threats” were under investigation involving the high school and middle school. Police wrote “the safety of students and faculty is our top priority” and they were striving to “ensure a safe and secure environment.”
“Due to the investigations being ongoing, we cannot share details,” police wrote. “There will, however, be an extra police presence at some of the schools as a precaution.”
Mecham said administrators had been in contact with parents over the weekend as the situation developed. He hoped the issue would be resolved soon, and lauded administrators and law enforcement for their efforts.
“We are so pleased with their efforts,” Mecham said.