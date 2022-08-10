When Smithfield resident Brandy Smith went tubing at the Oneida Narrows, she was devastated when she lost her engagement ring — a family heirloom — after falling off her tube.
Thankfully for her, a skilled diver with a passion for finding treasure came to her rescue.
During her trip down the Narrows with family, Brandy slipped off her tube, hit her hand on some rocks, and lost the ring her fiancé's grandmother had provided for her engagement.
“They scourged the area,” said Sean Smith, Brandy's father. “It was only about knee deep water, and the current wasn’t very strong, but for some reason, they just couldn’t find it.”
Sean remembered he had a metal detector, so he brought it to the scene. After searching for an additional two hours, the family went home crushed as the daylight dwindled.
Once they were home, Sean made a last attempt at finding the ring and made a post in a Facebook group called Utah Metal Detecting, asking if anyone had advice on what to do.
To his surprise, a man living in Salt Lake, Billy Mercer, responded to the post saying he has diving gear and a waterproof metal detector. He also offered to meet the family at the Oneida Narrows to search for the ring.
Mercer started diving for fun back in the 1970s when he was in high school. He has learned almost every type of scuba diving, and found an interest in searching for fossils and relics, such as Megalodon teeth and civil war artifacts.
Originally from Texas, Mercer is currently living in Salt Lake to work on a natural gas plant in Magna. He travels for construction jobs all over the United States.
“I always bring my scuba gear,” Mercer said, “wherever I go.”
When Sean asked him what the odds were of finding Brandy's ring, Mercer said they were slim. However, when he found out it wasn’t just a regular ring, but a family heirloom, he decided to give it a try. The next morning, he packed up his gear and met the family at the Oneida Narrows.
There, he asked Brandy to drop rocks into the water where she might have lost her ring. He then put on his gear, got his metal detector ready, and dove in.
“Once I went down, my detector immediately went off, so I reached down and grabbed a horseshoe,” Mercer said.
In Mercer's second attempt, his metal detector went off in the same area, where Brandy's ring was resting under a rock. He had only been in the water for a total of 10 minutes.
“I picked it up, came to the surface and asked her if it was her ring,” Mercer said. “And she almost started crying.”
Mercer, who had come to the scene with little hope of finding the ring, let alone in ten minutes, said it was definitely out of the norm for him to find things that quickly.
Perhaps the recovered horseshoe served as a courier of good luck.
“It happened pretty quick,” Mercer said. “That’s an anomaly.”
Smith said Mercer wouldn’t accept any kind of reward, or compensation for gas.
“It gave me something to do,” Mercer said. “And some positive energy.”