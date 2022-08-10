wedding ring rescue photo

Billy Mercer and Brandy Smith pose for a photo with Smith's recovered engagement ring. Mercer found the ring in a matter of minutes after it had been lost in the Oneida Narrows. 

 Photo courtesy of Sean Smith

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

When Smithfield resident Brandy Smith went tubing at the Oneida Narrows, she was devastated when she lost her engagement ring — a family heirloom — after falling off her tube.

Thankfully for her, a skilled diver with a passion for finding treasure came to her rescue.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you