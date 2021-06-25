A survey from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living found that the majority of nursing homes and assisted living communities in the U.S. are experiencing shortages in staff — a trend that some are seeing locally, as well.
The survey reported that 94% of nursing homes had a shortage in the last month, and 81% of assisted living centers had similar shortages.
The majority of these centers reported that the COVID-19 pandemic was the cause of these shortages.
Logan Municipal Council member Amy Anderson is the director of outreach for the Sunshine Terrace Foundation, a nonprofit that runs an assisted living center and other senior services in Logan. She said there was a significant number of nurses and CNAs leaving the workforce during the pandemic, citing research from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“With 90% of nurses being female, the report attributes the increase to women leaving health care due to child care duties and to the stress of working with patients and seeing death more frequently during the pandemic,” Anderson said.
She said the restrictions, increased caution and requirements of the pandemic magnified stress for nurses and CNAs at work.
Anderson said hiring new staff was also difficult, since there was not much in-person training available in 2020 so it was more difficult to certify CNA students.
“We are hopeful that as in-person learning returns, we can again help train and recruit these essential team members,” she said.
Meagan Siler, the executive director of Legacy House, said staffing has been hard for everybody, not just assisted living centers.
“You look at restaurants and truck drivers, they’re all having staffing shortages,” she said.
Siler said at Legacy House, staffing is currently “fine” and there are enough CNAs and employees. She said sister communities of Legacy House in Salt Lake City are having staffing shortages.
The Gables Assisted Living employee Stephanie Jepson said she’s been working at the center for six months and that she hasn’t seen a shortage in staff.
“Here at Gables, I haven’t seen that happen at all,” she said. “People are still sick and still need to be here.”
CEO of American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living Mark Parkinson called on lawmakers to address the shortages and long-term employment in the assisted living workforce.
“This begins with addressing chronic underfunding of Medicaid for nursing homes, which currently only covers 70 to 80% of the cost of care,” Parkinson stated in a press release. “We have laid out proposals in our Care For Our Seniors Act that would enable our providers to address staffing shortages, but without help from Congress and state legislators, this will not be possible.”
According to the survey, 81% of nursing home providers and 75% of assisted living communities stated that higher reimbursement to offer better staff pay and benefits would help them recruit and retain staff members.