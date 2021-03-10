An outbreak of salmonella in songbirds has made its way from the West Coast to Utah, and officials are asking locals to remove or clean any bird feeders immediately.
“We’re getting birds from Salt Lake all the way up to Cache Valley,” said DaLyn Marthaler, the founder and executive director of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah in Ogden. “It’s so widespread.”
The outbreak has been linked to the deaths of hundreds of pine siskins, house finches, goldfinches and Cassin’s finches in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho and even as far east as North Carolina. Cases started popping up in November, though the majority of the spread has been seen in the last month.
Adam Brewerton, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ wildlife conservation biologist for the northern region, said Marthaler had tipped off the DWR after seeing a concerning number of sick birds — something uncommon for this time of year.
“We typically don't see it this time of year, that kind of unseasonable warm weather pattern that we've been having lately,” Brewerton said. “This mild winter is probably one of the factors contributing to this being a little bit more of a widespread outbreak this year.”
The number of states affected is also uncommon, according to Brewerton.
It would be hard to pin down an exact number in Utah, as not every death can be reported, let alone witnessed, but locals in the Island area of Logan like Mindi Lundgren have reported several instances.
When Lundgren — who’s also a wildlife biologist and ecology consultant — first heard of the outbreak, she intended to take down her feeders, and the next day witnessed a group of pine siskins foraging on the ground.
“I noticed one looked particularly 'fluffy,' so I started looking at it through my binoculars I have on the windowsill,” she told The Herald Journal. “It had a seed in its mouth but wasn't really eating it, which is odd. Just then a magpie swooped down and killed it. It didn't even attempt to fly off.”
This is one of the early signs of salmonellosis, according to a press release the DWR sent out on Tuesday. Symptoms include: “ruffled feathers, rapid breathing, lethargy, weakness, neurological signs and diarrhea. These symptoms can eventually result in coma and death, or the birds may remain infected over time and become carriers of the disease,” the release states.
Though Marthaler said the rehabilitation center has been seeing a decrease in cases — from two to three a day to two total last week — officials are suggesting people remove bird feeders and baths and clean spilled seeds in areas where sick or dead birds have been found, at least until April 1, to help slow the spread of the infection.
“This time of year, birds are congregating more at feeders,” Marthaler told The Herald Journal, “so when there is an outbreak, it’s spread more rapidly through flocks.”
Though the strain of salmonella typically affects birds, Brewerton said it is “zoonotic, so it can infect all animals … including humans and mammals,” so the DWR recommends careful attention to hygiene when handling both feeders and the bodies of infected birds.
“Use gloves when touching the feeder, clean it thoroughly with soap and water, and disinfect it with 10% bleach solution,” the press release states. “Soak it for at least 30 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly and let it dry completely.”
While it is always recommended to clean feeders and change out seeds regularly — or at least once a season — biologists are asking people to clean at least weekly or every few days for the time being to further protect the local ecology.
Plastic or metal feeders are also recommended because they are easier to clean and not porous like the wooden varieties. Brewerton added as salmonella is spread through contaminated feces, bird feeders without perches, where the birds aren’t eating on the feeder, are preferable.
Other precautions include using multiple smaller feeders to prevent birds congregating, using feeders that keep food dry and cleaning the ground under the feeders.
The DWR is asking anyone who finds more than five sick or dead birds in their yard to contact the nearest office — Ogden, for Cache County — to send in for testing.
More information on the disease and others that can be spread by backyard feeders can be found at the DWR's website.