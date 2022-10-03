The community at Green Canyon High School came together on Saturday, the night of Homecoming, to help make the wishes of a student come true.
In early August, everything changed for Green Canyon junior Sydney Howell when she was diagnosed with stage-four Rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare type of cancer.
Jen Folkman, a friend of Howell's mother, said Howell became very sick the day after her birthday. When her mom took her to Logan Regional Hospital, fearing it was appendicitis, Howell was brought by ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where she was then diagnosed.
After a couple of weeks of chemotherapy, Howell's pain increased significantly. The doctors did another scan and found a tumor in Howell's body growing exponentially.
All in the same month, Howell was both diagnosed with cancer and told she only had a few weeks to a couple of months to live.
When Folkman visited Howell in the hospital, Howell mentioned the one thing she wanted to do was to make it to Homecoming.
“I knew I was going to do everything I could do to make that happen,” Folkman said.
Howell's doctors, too, committed to the Homecoming goal. They began radiation treatments in order to shrink the tumor so she could get off IV pain medication.
Howell wanted to get better, go dress shopping with her friends, and attend the dance. But both Howell's doctors and her family knew she probably wouldn’t have the energy to go dress shopping. That’s when Folkman had the idea to bring a dress shop to her.
Folkman was able to check out 18 different dresses from Riverton-based Bling it On Dress Rentals for Howell to try on, as well as a dress rack so her hospital room felt like an actual dress shop. That night, Howell's best friend stayed the night at the hospital and they both tried on and picked a dress for the dance.
According to Folkman, in the weeks leading up to the dance, Howell had her Homecoming dress hanging in her hospital room as a reminder of her goal.
The evening of Homecoming, a parade was held in Howell's honor and she was escorted by police on the road leading up to Green Canyon. The moment she stepped out of her limousine, hundreds of her peers were there holding up posters to greet her.
Gordon Geddes, a faculty advisor at Green Canyon, said it is unusual for students to show up to dances on time, let alone early enough to be there to greet Howell.
“The students were able to forget themselves and recognize that these events carry special meaning sometimes for people,” Geddes said. “As this is probably one of her last chances to come to a school event, they were all willing to come together, to show up, and do it.”
A comfortable lounge area was set up on the school's football field for Howell and her friends, as all she wanted to do was “get pictures with her friends and then lay on a field on a blanket,” according to Folkman.
Yazzy Manjarrez, Howell's best friend since middle school, said her heart was shattered the day she found out Howard's illness was terminal, and she wanted to make sure Homecoming was perfect for her.
The day after hearing the news, she attended a student government meeting and told the other class representatives about Howell's situation, and suggested that the student body make pink paper cranes to decorate the dance with.
Pink was Howell's favorite color, Manjarrez said, and she loves cranes.
The student body president, Zach Crane, loved this idea and decided to suggest they do something different for that week's “positive message Thursday,” where principal John Anderson shares positive thoughts with classes.
The Thursday before Homecoming, every teacher showed an instructional video on how to make paper cranes. Each student present made one for Howell.
“It was really amazing to see all of the students who gave it their best and their all to make those for Sydney,” Crane said. “I know how important they were for her.”
The paper cranes were then hung in the main hallways of the school as decorations for the dance.
The night of Homecoming, Howell was brought inside from her spot on the football field to be crowned this year's Homecoming princess. Manjarrez got the opportunity to place the crown on her best friend's head. Seeing her friend look just like a princess touched her and the student body, Manjarrez said.
“You could tell she just felt so special,” Manjarrez said. “It was just amazing.”
