People pulling together.
That’s what our society and our community are beginning to see as government institutions, businesses and everyday people develop strategies to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yes, there has been a rush on local medical clinics and supermarkets as people worry about the spread of the virus and try to prepare for the worst, but have you noticed how calm and friendly Cache Valley residents have been through it all?
And what about all the workers in our community — from nurses to waiters to store clerks — who are dealing with a nervous populace? They are the ones on the front lines at the moment, and they’d make Florence Nightingale proud.
As the situation develops further with possible closures of all kinds, let’s hope employers and all other decision-makers in our society keep this in mind. Our nation’s workforce has shown it is ready and willing to hold the line for the greater good. America’s institutions owe it to them to reciprocate, and there is every indication that they will.
Times like these show us what we’re made of, and at the Herald Journal, we believe strongly that what is happening right now in Cache Valley and across the world will bring out the best in people.
This newspaper is committed to being part of that collective effort and to doing our part to keep the public informed through the COVID-19 crisis. We also want to share inspiring stories about how people are pitching in and helping each other out through this significant disruption in all of our lives.
Even though we need to keep social distance, it’s time for Americans and Cache Valley residents to pull together in every other way conceivable.
If you have vital information to share, know of any support activities in progress or have a special story to share, please contact the Herald Journal newsroom hotline at 752-2121 Ext. 1007 or email us at hjnews@hjnews.com. We’ll do our best to get these messages out to the greater community.
Hang in there, everybody. We can get through this together.