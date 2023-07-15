hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The first phase of a highway enhancement project on State Route 30 — also called Valley View Road — is now underway.

Aim of the project, which started on July 5 and goes from SR-23 to 1000 West, includes widening the roadway and installing medians to make driving safer for travelers along this busy stretch of west valley highway.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.