The first phase of a highway enhancement project on State Route 30 — also called Valley View Road — is now underway.
Aim of the project, which started on July 5 and goes from SR-23 to 1000 West, includes widening the roadway and installing medians to make driving safer for travelers along this busy stretch of west valley highway.
Cache County and Utah Department of Transportation officials both spoke to The Herald Journal about the project.
“Cache Valley has been waiting a long time for this,” said Dave Adamson, project manager with UDOT. “Safety is the primary goal of this project.”
Anyone who has traveled the two-lane road knows of its hazards, but Adamson shared some of them: narrow highway without much shoulder, compressed in areas by wetlands; and unsafe passing areas that often are besmirched by fog in inclement weather.
Cache County Executive David Zook said the SR-30 project is one he has advocated for a number of years and is now excited to finally see come to fruition.
“I’ve actually been advocating for this project for about a decade, even before I entered elected office,” he said, noting that when he served on the board for Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce the organization had lobbied the legislature for funding “for many years.”
The reason, he explained, is because SR-30 is a “critical corridor in and out of our community.” He listed the three others: Highway 89/91 through Sardine Canyon, Highway 89 of Logan Canyon, and Highway 91 that connects the valley with Preston, Idaho.
“Those are the four main highway connections in and out of our Valley,” Zook said. “And we’ve been advocating for the widening of SR30 for many years, primarily for public safety reasons.”
He said the road sees a high volume of traffic daily.
“It’s very narrow across the wetlands, across the marsh area, and, especially in wintertime, it can be very foggy in that area,” Zook said.
“There’s a history of many accidents along this route, and it has high speeds and high traffic volumes, and sometimes people get frustrated if they’re behind a slow-moving truck. Trying to pass on a narrow two-lane road with poor visibility and high speeds, that can sometimes be a recipe for disaster.”
Adamson said besides road widening, medians will be installed to better help separate the lanes. However, it’ll be a while before the changes are made. The current project, he said, is dumping road base material into the project areas so it can settle before actual pavement work begins.
“The subsequent project” — the actual widening and installation work — “will bid out next year,” Adamson said.
Zook said he is thankful to the many people and groups who made sure the project finally is underway.
“I’m very thankful for the state, the governor’s office, the Transportation Commission, UDOT and our local legislators, as well as a number of other groups, like the Chamber of Commerce, who have advocated for years to help get funding for this project,” he said.
