As a shortage of seasonal workers persists at watercraft inspection stations around the state, officials say new technologies may help ease the workload while efficiently handling invasive species like quagga mussels.
In May, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources warned boaters headed to Bear Lake or Flaming Gorge Reservoir to plan ahead for invasive species inspections as a shortage of seasonal technicians would likely result in fewer options and longer wait times.
DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Lt. Bruce Johnson told The Herald Journal this week that the employee shortage persists. In one location, Johnson said he currently has two seasonal employees where in previous years he had 10 to 12. In another region, he said his seasonal employees have dropped by half.
“It causes grief, because two years ago was our peak numbers of inspections and decontaminations,” Johnson said, explaining nearly 448,000 inspections and around 11,800 decontaminations were performed in 2020 with a full staff. “Thankfully, the numbers have reduced to help us with the timing of our lack of staff across the state. But we are going to have to find a solution for the lack of staffing, and what the future boating demands will be.”
Though hiring seems difficult across the board, Johnson said new technologies may help streamline the watercraft decontamination process — particularly, a “bathtub for boats.”
Last year, Johnson said a boat bath — or “dip tank,” as he calls it — was installed near Lake Powell. Crafted by a company called Clean Wake, Johnson said the dip tank holds nearly 11,000 gallons of hot water that decontaminates boats in a matter of minutes.
“They can suck up all that water completely into their ballast tanks or their internal systems, completely filling them with the hot water at the temperature needed to provide 100% kill. And then they can flush it out and it takes a quarter of the time,” Johnson said.
What’s more, Johnson said, the process is easier for inspection and decontamination staff.
“That is a far more effective and efficient method of decontamination,” Johnson said. “So, we’re trying to put those around the state.”
Johnson said the Utah State Legislature recently provided $4 million to fund the building and installation of similar dip tanks at other locations around the state. The installation process must begin before June 30, 2023, Johnson said.
Though it’s currently undecided precisely where the tanks will be installed, Johnson said he hopes to construct as many tanks as possible with the funds.
“If it doesn’t work at one location, I’m going to move to our next on the list of priorities,” Johnson said. “I want to get them out there.”
Last week, the DWR released an online dashboard showing inspection and decontamination data going as far back as 2015, including overall inspection counts by location. Northern Utah’s Willard Bay and Pineview Reservoir ranked in the top five with 119,185 and 112,221 inspections, respectively. Lake Powell is ranked number one with a whopping 546,015 inspections since 2015.
According to Johnson, those locations are high on the priority list due to their popularity with boaters.
According to the dashboard data, one inspection station in Garden City is ranked in the top 10 overall. But in 2020, the year with the highest number of inspections and decontaminations, the station had the fourth highest number of inspections at over 26,000 — the bulk of which occurred between May and August.
Johnson said there have been no living mussels found at Bear Lake. But this year, some mussel detection has taken place at Bear Lake and Pineview during watercraft inspections.
“We’re talking shell fragments in sea strainers. Dead, old mussels somewhere on the boat that we find,” Johnson said, speaking to what’s been found at those locations. “But I haven’t been aware of any live, attached ones have been transported.”
If a mussel is found, Johnson said, an alert is issued from seasonal technicians that works its way up the chain of command. If verified mussels are present, staff then tries to figure out where the boat came from and immediate decontamination begins.
Johnson said it’s illegal to unlawfully transport quagga mussels, even if the boater is doing so unknowingly, and can result in a class-A misdemeanor.
“I know that scares people, and I don’t want to cause hysteria among the boating community,” Johnson said. “But, yes, they still can be charged.”
If mussels were transported, Johnson said, the impacts on water districts, water companies and infrastructure could be severe.
“The consequences of an introduction into the other waters — I mean, you’re talking in the billions of dollars,” Johnson said. “It’s not just the boaters that are affected, it’s just the general population that wants to get water out of their faucet.”
Johnson encouraged all boaters to “clean, drain and dry” their watercraft to avoid any transportation of invasive species from one place to another.
For more information about invasive species and decontamination, visit stdofthesea.utah.gov.