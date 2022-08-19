As news reports from the Wasatch Front sound the alarm about teacher and school worker shortages this fall, Cache Valley’s two school districts appear better situated to tackle the new school year than many of their Utah counterparts — and they credit the appeal of living here as a key factor.
Both the Logan and Cache districts report they’ve been able to fill all teacher vacancies this fall — 43 in Logan, and 116 in Cache.
Finding bus drivers and teacher’s aides has been more difficult, but the Cache district reports it currently has all these positions filled, and the Logan district said it is close but also still needs nutrition and custodial help.
“We are looking for individuals to fill these positions as is every school district in the state given the low unemployment rate,” Logan district spokesperson Shana Longhurst said.
Both Longhurst and Cache district spokesperson Tim Smith said the teacher vacancy rates at their schools have been typical of past years — turnover they attribute to the high number new education graduates hired out of Utah State University who have yet to settle down permanently.
“They get their first teaching job with us and then their life circumstances change — children coming, job opportunities back where they came from originally — and so we get a natural turnover that way,” Smith said.
Longhurst pointed to another, similar element: teachers leaving because they’ve finished putting their spouses through school, and when their spouses find new employment outside Cache Valley, they both go where “that adventure will take them.”
But with USU producing scores of new elementary education graduates each year (153 this spring, for instance) valley schools have a deep teacher candidate pool to draw on. Longhurst and Smith also credit Cache Valley’s quality of life as a factor in keeping many teachers here.
“I think it’s the same reason Cache Valley is growing,” Smith said. “It’s a place where people want to work and want to live, and that gets into the whole discussion of how much building we have going on."
He continued, "It’s been interesting because the last few years our birth rates have leveled off, meaning our kindergarten classrooms are either smaller or not much bigger than our previous kindergarten classrooms, where if you went back eight or 10 years ago, our birthrates are what was driving our growth. What’s driving our growth now is people moving in from outside the valley.”
This week Fox13 in Salt Lake City quoted a state school official saying the outlook for filling teacher positions statewide is beginning to look dire.
“We have heard the stories, they can’t find a school counselor or they can’t find a math teacher or they can’t find a special educator, so it’s a tough year,” Dr. Malia Hite, executive coordinator of education licensing for the Utah State Board of Education, told the TV news channel.
Hite blamed the shortages in part on poor treatment of teachers in recent times, saying “They are not feeling appreciated by the community, by the politicians and our legislators.”
Smith agreed it’s getting harder to be a teacher and noted the additional difficulty of not only teaching students but helping them navigate life.
“I would say it’s much more challenging to be in the profession right now,” Smith said. “There are a lot of expectations that society is putting on teachers to not only only teach their subject area but to solve other social issues that students are having."
For the Cache County School District, finding and keeping special education teachers has been particularly hard of late because fewer college students are going into this specialization due to its difficulties and heavy demands, Smith said.
An equally pressing hiring challenge in Cache Valley schools this year has been getting teachers aides and bus drivers. The Cache district managed to get all positions filled in both categories but is worried about backup, and the Logan district is still short of both aides and drivers.
Both district representatives urged local residents looking for jobs to visit their online job boards.
Yet another concern is having ample access to substitute teachers through the hiring agency Kelly Services, but the extent of this problem might not be known until flu and COVID season arrives.
Substitute teacher availability hit a crisis level during the COVID pandemic, Smith said, which forced schools to combine classrooms and reach out to USU for student teachers to fill in.
“They (Kelly Services) have had a huge challenge getting substitute teachers and keeping us staffed, and we’ve had to adjust to that,” Smith said. “If we wake up on any given morning and have seven teachers missing and we can only have five subs, then we better reach into those other areas to cover.”