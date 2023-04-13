In a letter addressed to Cache County Council members, Utah’s Office of the State Auditor publicly released its investigations of multiple wrongdoings in the county attorney’s office Thursday morning.
The 11-page letter, followed by a seven page response from the county, outlines the following eight areas of concern:
— “Improper Use of Public Resources for Personal Benefit”
— “Additional Compensation Contrary to Ordinance”
— “Questionable Federal Grant Request and Reimbursement”
— “Personnel Failed to Disclose Outside Employment”
— “Weak Internal Control Over Prosecution Contracts”
— “Inadequate Time Recording for Contracts and Grants”
— “Inappropriate Access to Case Information”
— “Conflicts of Interest Policy May Benefit From Annual Disclosure Requirement”
Contracts with Rich County
According to the letter, Cache County contracted with Rich County “to provide criminal prosecution services” from September 2017 to January 2019.
According to the letter, an elected Cache County attorney — known in the document as Attorney1 — worked with Rich County officials in 2018 to create a new private contract that would not involve the entity of Cache County.
“In March 2019, Attorney1 signed an 'Employment Contract' with Rich to work as the Rich Chief Criminal Deputy,” the letter states. “The contract stipulated that Attorney1 would be paid $3,000 per month plus mileage reimbursement.”
The contract also indicated that Attorney1 would “compensate other attorneys directly for any prosecution or law enforcement duties performed by those subcontractors.”
Attorney1, reportedly, often turned to a second attorney in the Cache County office — known in the document as Attorney2 — to take on some of Rich County’s cases.
“Neither the Cache council nor the Former Cache Executive appeared to be aware that Rich and Attorney1 had entered into a separate agreement,” the letter states. “The current Cache executive stated he was unaware of prosecution services for Rich.”
At the same time, Attorney1 also held a private contract with Mendon city. Attorney2 had one with Nibley.
The document indicates that Attorney1 “resigned from his Cache position in July 2021,” and Attorney 2 resigned after the state auditor’s office began looking into the contracts.
It was July 2021 when former Cache County Attorney James Swink left his elected position to work in Weber County.
In a December 2022 email The Herald Journal received from Cache County via a public records request, attorneys notified interim County Attorney Dane Murray that “Tony Baird resigns from his position and employment with Cache County effective 5:00 p.m. on December 2, 2022.”
Contracts turned Controversy
In the “Improper Use of Public Resources for Personal Benefit” section of the letter from the auditor’s office, it states that county resources were likely used to fulfill Attorney1’s private contracts.
“At least six employees within the Cache attorney’s office occasionally performed work related to Attorney1’s Rich and Mendon prosecution services,” the letter states.
It goes on to mention how “a federal grant partially paid the salaries for two Cache employees performing Rich work.”
“Cache received a total of $69,222 in grant funding which Cache used for these salaries,” the letter states. “In addition, the grant required Cache to provide a cash match of $3,137, which Cache satisfied through payment of salary to the attorneys working on rich prosecutions.”
In addition to these examples, the letter says Cache County’s case management software was used by attorney’s working on cases for other municipalities. Over 300 Rich cases were found on the software.
“However,” the letter specifies, “Attorney1 states he was not aware that the Mendon cases were on the software.”
Similar examples of misused resources were given in terms of Attorney2 fulfilling contracted work for other municipalities as well as work subcontracted by Attorney1.
The letter states that Attorney1 and Attorney2 have said the use of “public resources for private contracts predates them.”
Other members of the office have disagreed with these statements, the letter adds.
Costs regarding Attorney1’s private contract with Rich County were also included in a request for a federal grant.
The letter also states that, around the time Attorney1 privately contracted with Rich to take on cases, they “reportedly directed the Grant administrator to include costs for prosecutor time and mileage related to Rich.”
Throughout 2019 and 2020, the letter shows Cache County “requested and received” a total of $69,222 from a federal grant “for provision of services to Rich.”
According to the letter, $52,075 of this went to Attorney2’s salary and benefits for 614 hours of work. The letter questions whether he actually spent 614 hours working for Rich.
Further questioning the efficacy of the grant requests, the letter gives a series of inquiries:
— “With the Attorney1-Rich Contact in place, under what authority was Cache providing prosecution services for Rich under the Grant?”
— “If rich paid Attorney1 $3,000 per month for prosecution services, why did Cache receive Grant funds instead of Rich?”
— “If the Cache-Rich Contract was still in place, why didn’t Attorney1 and Attorney2 ensure Rich paid the Cache attorney’s office?”
— “Why did Attorney2 charge Cache for Rich prosecution when he was also charging Attorney1 for similar services as a subcontractor under the Attorney1-Rich Contract?”
— “Why did Cache begin charging Rich prosecution costs to the Grant when the Attorney1-Rich Contract Commenced?” the letter questions. “If allowable in 2019 and 2020, why did Cache stop charging Rich prosecution costs to the Grant after 2020?”
Both attorneys, according to the letter, “had a duty to ensure any costs charged to the grant were proper, reasonable, and supported.”
Internal County Management
Another concern the letter raises against Attorney1 and Attorney2 is their failure to disclose their outside employment to the county, a requirement of personnel policy.
“Attorney1 and Attorney2 indicated that their private contracts were well known within Cache and even authorized,” the letter states. “It appears more likely that their outside employment was not well known. Nondisclosure increases the risk of abuse.”
The letter also noted concerns that members of the county council and the former county executive remained unaware of the situations regarding the county’s prosecution contracts.
“While understandable that the Attorney1-Rich Contract may have gone unnoticed for a time,” the letter explains, “the resulting lack of contract revenues under the Cache-Rich Contract, coupled with the onset of charging Rich prosecution costs to the Grant, should have raised questions and been resolved in a timelier manner.”
It was also mentioned that the county had not received payments it was owed through a contract with Nibley city.
“We estimate Cache has failed to collect more than $20,000 from Nibley for those services,” the letter states. “It is not clear why Cache did not institute a process to invoice Nibley.”
Speaking with The Herald Journal, current Nibley City Manager Justin Maughan explained the oversight to be the consequence of bad communication between Nibley and the county.
He said once he realized Nibley had not been paying the county, he worked to get ahold of the county attorney’s office with little avail.
Eventually, he was able to set up a meeting but had to cancel due to other commitments.
It wasn’t until the current Interim County Attorney Dane Murray reached out to Maughan that the issue was resolved, he said.
“I don’t think Mr. Murray was in office for more than a couple weeks before he was in my office asking why we hadn’t paid him,” Maughan said. “I kind of explained all of this and I said give me an invoice and I’ll pay you tomorrow, which he did.”
Maughan said Nibley paid the county all the money they owed for 2022. Within the last few days, he also sent the county payment for January through March of 2023, as the city recently ended their contract with the county.
The letter also details concerns about case information being too accessible to Cache and Rich County employees, Cache County’s conflict of interest disclosure policies and time-keeping practices within the county attorney’s office.
More money, more problems
The letter also states that Attorney1’s 2018 compensation was $17,600 more than it was allowed to be by ordinance.
“Attorney1, working with Attorney2, Finance Director, and Former Cache Executive, earmarked revenue from the Cache-Rich Contract and Cache-Hyrum Contract to fund this additional compensation,” the letter states. “None of these individuals had the authority to approve additional compensation for Attorney1.”
Responses
In addition to the concerns it raises, the letter offers several suggestions on how the county can mitigate the potential issues.
Responding to the suggestions and the letter at large, Cache County officials listed ethics training and an ordinance requiring annual disclosures of conflicts of interest as well as outside employment from officials and employees as actions they’ve already taken in response.
County officials also stated their intent to pursue legal action.
“Cache County will request the Utah Attorney General investigate and prosecute any criminal misconduct committed by Attorney I and/or Attorney II during their employment with Cache County,” the response says. “Cache County will also request that the Attorney General seek restitution on behalf of Cache County in relation to any criminal charges that may be filed.”
According to the response, the county also plans to seek outside legal counsel to review the findings of the audit and investigate whether Attorney1 or Attorney2 violated the Utah Rules of Professional Conduct.
If violations are found, the county plans to “refer Attorney I and/or Attorney II to the Utah State Bar Office of Professional Conduct for disciplinary action.”
The response also includes several other policies, trainings and methods the county plans on implementing as a result of the audit’s findings, as well as questionable practices that have ended.
“Cache County is deeply disturbed and saddened by conduct documented in the findings of this audit,” the response states. “We expect those entrusted with enforcing our laws to be held to the highest standards of conduct. Misconduct by those in the position to wield the government’s most consequential powers can have serious impacts on the public’s trust in the criminal justice system. … Cache County is dedicated to ensuring this type of misconduct never happens again.”
A separate county press release was also sent out Thursday morning in response to the situation, saying the county “has already taken steps to strengthen oversight all over county officers and employees.”
The release went on to state county officials’ appreciation towards the state auditor’s office and referenced a pending criminal investigation about the audit’s findings.
“The Cache County Attorney’s Office has no reason to believe any criminal prosecutions were impacted by the alleged misconduct documented in the State Auditor’s report,” the release states. “If any citizen has specific concerns regarding the outcome of a case in which they were involved, they may contact our office for instructions on submitting an official request for a case integrity review.”
Speaking with The Herald Journal, Murray said he could not comment on whether he believes cases in Rich County could be affected by the release of the audit’s findings.
He did not provide further details on the findings.
When contacted by The Herald Journal, Baird said he had been unaware of the audit’s release.
The way the audit was presented also caught him off guard, he said.
“There are always two sides to a story,” Baird said. “I am surprised by the lack of context, and the conflation of facts together to press a desired narrative.”
Swink did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.