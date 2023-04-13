Utah’s Office of the State Auditor released a letter to Cache County officials Wednesday morning citing cases of misuse of county resources, compensation raises not allowed by ordinance, feeble internal control regarding prosecution contracts, conflicts of interest and several other questionable behaviors.
According to the audit, the Cache County attorney’s office “provided prosecution services at various times for certain municipalities,” including the cities of Logan, Hyrum, and Nibley “via contracts for services.”
The document shows that a former elected attorney had a private contract with Rich County to provide prosecution services and used Cache County resources in support of that contract. In addition, the complaints alleged that the chief deputy attorney “used county resources for personal benefit in support of a private contract.”
The document shows that a former elected county attorney worked with a Rich County attorney to cut Cache County out of an agreement that contracted county lawyers to work on Rich County cases. The new agreement was between Rich County and the elected attorney as well as one other cache county attorney.
The letter also shows the elected attorney also had a private contract with Mendon City during his time with Cache County, and the second attorney had a private contract with Nibley City.
The auditor’s investigation began after it received “complaints alleging improprieties in Cache County.”
“To determine the credibility of these complaints, we reviewed relevant agreements for services, grant documentation, Cache policies and ordinances, and other relevant records for the period from January 2017 through November 2022,” reads the letter. “We also conducted interviews with key personnel and other individuals as necessary.”
Cache County has responded to the Office of the State Auditor.
