An article in Tuesday's Herald Journal misrepresented a statement by Bailee Woolstenhulme, public information officer for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.
The article dealt with outbreaks of avian influenza in Cache Valley — one at Willow Park's Zootah facility and another at a private, undisclosed location.
Contrary to a statement in the article, Woolstenhulme did not confirm that the second outbreak was at a "commercial" facility, stating only that it was at a "farm."
Woolstenhulme said as a state official, she is not authorized to disclose the name and location of private entities affected by avian afluenza. The Zootah location was disclosed because it is public.
