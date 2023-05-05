.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through at least Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Teresa Wilhelmsen, the state of Utah’s engineer, recently told The Herald Journal she appreciated the letter the Cache County Council sent her regarding a recent proposition from the state’s division of water rights.
During a February meeting, DWR Regional Engineer Will Atkin explained that the proposition would greatly limit the amount of water new developments could access in Cache County.
A slide in the presentation explained that the policy would prevent “new consumptive appropriations of any size that fail to include a mitigation plan that offsets depletion.”
The plan wasn’t set in stone, and Wilhelmsen encouraged public feedback.
Several county council members expressed their concerns during the meeting, questioning why the plan was more limiting than the proclamation Gov. Cox declared earlier this year in hopes of helping preserve the Great Salt Lake.
On April 25 they sent a letter to Wilhelmsen jointly addressing the issues they saw in the plan and stating they believed it did not account for the large amount of groundwater that could be currently available in Cache Valley.
“We appreciate the efforts of the Department of Natural Resources,” it stated. “We are also worried about the effect this policy will have on the growth of Cache County.”
Friday morning, she answered questions from The Herald Journal about her response to the letter.
“I very much appreciate the county council’s letter and their expressed willingness in working together,” she said.
In response to inquiry about a follow-up meeting to February’s discussion, she mentioned that one will likely take place in late summer or early fall.
“I don’t have details yet, but we are actively working together to make that happen,” she said.
