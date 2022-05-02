Although state officials won’t disclose the name of a Cache Valley commercial facility where avian flu has been detected, notations on Google Maps indicate that both Oakdell Egg Farms and Ritewood Inc. near Lewiston are temporarily closed.
The same type of map notation has been placed on Zootah in Logan, where the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food confirmed an avian flu case on Friday.
A representative for Oakdell Farms declined to address the matter when contacted by The Herald Journal, referring all calls back to the state agriculture agency.
A truck driver who takes deliveries from Oakdell told the newspaper that shipments from there have stopped and all of the trucks servicing the facility have been parked and are being sanitized.
An unattributed news media report said more than a million birds are being exterminated at Ritewood, but the state would not comment on this.
“I’m not sure how that information is getting out, but I am not able to confirm that,” UDAF public information officer Bailee Woolstenhulm said. “We are not able to release the name of the farm or confirm the location of the farm. What I can do is explain the process and why chickens have to be depopulated if they do catch the avian flu, if it is present on a farm.”
She did indicate the outbreak in Cache Valley involves a commercial facility and said previously reported cases of the flu in Utah County were limited to a backyard flock.
Some commercial egg operations do have a million chickens or more, she said.
The reason the Zootah outbreak was disclosed while the others have been kept secret is because the zoo is a public facility.
“We worked with Zootah, and where they had to close their facility to the public, we had to inform people that had been visiting or would like to visit that it had been closed because of that,” Woolstenhulm said.
Meanwhile, egg stocks have been affected at Cache Valley grocery stores, many of which are limiting egg purchases.
Avian influenza is spread to chickens through migrating wild birds, Woolstenhulm said.
The Utah Legislature passed a law last year requiring all egg producers to maintain cage-free operations by the year 2025. Woolstenhulm said the conversion process is currently under way at many facilities in Utah.