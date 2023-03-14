hjnstock-Your News Now

On Saturday, Utah Food Bank is collaborating with various organizations and faith-based congregations for the second statewide Feed Utah food drive.

After a hiatus in 2022 due to COVID-19, the food bank is asking residents across the state to donate to the drive by placing bags of non-perishable food outside their front door by 9 a.m. the day of.


