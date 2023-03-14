On Saturday, Utah Food Bank is collaborating with various organizations and faith-based congregations for the second statewide Feed Utah food drive.
After a hiatus in 2022 due to COVID-19, the food bank is asking residents across the state to donate to the drive by placing bags of non-perishable food outside their front door by 9 a.m. the day of.
Matt Whitaker, the director of the Cache Community Food Pantry, said this drive is the pantry’s biggest fundraiser of the year, garnering 75,000 to 100,000 pounds of food.
“You never know when you’re going to need some help at the pantry,” Whitaker said. “We serve about 800 families a month and they’re in all kinds of different predicament situations.”
This effort is the result of a partnership between Utah Food Bank, Macey’s Grocery, JustServe and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. According to a press release issued by Utah Food Bank, these donations will help provide food to the estimated 289,000 Utahn’s — one in nine Utah kids — who are unsure where their next meal will come from.
Whitaker said the pantry will be sending out door hangers in the coming days, with help from local church congregations, to remind community members of this drive.
According to the release, volunteers will pick up donated food and deliver it to Utah Food Bank and its participating partnering agencies across the state. Donated food should be commercially packaged, non-perishable and nutritious. The most-needed items include beef stew, chili, peanut butter, boxed meals, canned meats and canned fruits and vegetables, said the release.
Community members can contribute by leaving a bag of non-perishable food by their door the day of, donating funds using the QR code on the door hangers, or volunteering to help receive food donations, according to the release.
CEO of Utah Food Bank, Ginette Bott, said this drive is an opportunity for people statewide to come together and collaborate in a way to assist community members who are challenged by food insecurity.
“Education and awareness are the two most critical tools we use in the fight against hunger,” Bott said. “And by doing a statewide food drive, the awareness it brings to the state helps those who are willing to help us, or even those who can’t, understand how many people are really challenged with food insecurity, and then also understand how easy it is to really help.”
