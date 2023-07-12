Individuals looking for a job will be interested in a statewide event that happens this week.
On Thursday, the Utah Department of Workforce Services will host a statewide virtual job fair, an event in which more than 50 Utah employers will participate. The online event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is free. Employers will be hiring for more than 1,000 open positions across the state.
“Whether you are looking for a job with a flexible schedule, remote work options or better salary and benefits, I encourage you to come to the virtual job fair this month,” Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director, said in a statement. “It is a great place to network with many employers in a variety of industries to find a job that fits your needs.”
The virtual job fair will feature open positions in government, health care, construction, transportation, entertainment, banking, energy and more. Find a complete list of participating employers and register at jobs.utah.gov.
Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will enter the fair where they will see rows of employer booths. By clicking on an employer’s booth they can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.
To participate, job seekers should sign up in advance at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to “my Job Search.” Once signed in, the link to sign-up is located at the top of the user’s dashboard. Come back to the same spot to find the link to register and join the virtual job fair.
