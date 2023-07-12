hjnstock-Your News Now

Individuals looking for a job will be interested in a statewide event that happens this week.

On Thursday, the Utah Department of Workforce Services will host a statewide virtual job fair, an event in which more than 50 Utah employers will participate. The online event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is free. Employers will be hiring for more than 1,000 open positions across the state.


