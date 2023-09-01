This holiday weekend is one of the last chances to enjoy the summer weather before temperatures drop, says Intermountain Health. It is also a weekend of increased trips to the emergency department.
Intermountain Health released a list of reminders from experts to stay safe over the holiday.
According to the release:
Safely enjoy the outdoors – be prepared
People headed to the backcountry, with limited access to phone service and emergency help need to be prepared.
“Go with a group of people and know everyone’s level of ability – including your own,” said Jeffrey Walker, MD, trauma surgeon at Intermountain Health McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. “Falls leading to broken bones and lacerations are some of the most common accidents hikers face when they over-extend themselves, which may land them in our emergency department.”
- Check the weather before leaving, so you can bring the appropriate clothing and equipment.
- Share your travel plans and locations with a family member.
- Pack a first aid kit.
- Pack plenty of water.
Drive safely
“Drivers need to make sure they are well rested, not distracted, divide driving duties, and watch for motorcyclists,” said Dr. Walker.
Wear a seat belt
Every 10 minutes there is a crash on Utah roads and every 36 hours there is a death as a result of a motor vehicle crash. The most common contributing factor to roadway fatalities is a failure to buckle up. In Utah, it’s the law.
“Wearing a seat belt is proven to save lives,” said Dr. Walker. “In fact, 3 out of 4 people who are ejected during a fatal crash die from their injuries. No one wants to become a statistic. You can keep you and your loved ones safe by buckling up.”
Bike safely – wear a helmet
Keep your children safe by requiring everyone to wear a helmet – and one that properly fits. Also, make sure the children are wearing bright-colored clothing, especially if they’re riding at dusk, and their bikes have the appropriate lights and reflectors.
On high-traffic days, such as Labor Day weekend, it’s also safest to keep kids off the highly-traffic roads.
Off-road safely – wear safety equipment
A child’s risk of being hospitalized from riding an off-highway vehicle is 1,000 times greater than riding in a car.
Safety gear should include a protective helmet with a faceguard and goggles.
Additionally, every rider under the age of 16 should be certified to operate an ATV under the law and should keep within his or her skill level, ride the right-sized vehicle and only with the recommended number of riders for the ATV.
Enjoy the sun safely
Intermountain cancer experts note sunscreen or sunblock isn’t just for going to the pool or hiking outdoors but anytime you’re out in the sun. Doctors say sun damage now can lead to serious problems down the road.
“People don’t realize that even though you may heal from a sunburn and be fine a week later it can lead to melanoma and other skin cancers years later,” said Bryce Desmond, DO, dermatologist at Intermountain Health. “That’s why it’s vital to make protective measures a part of your daily routine.”
Also stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
“If you’re thirsty at all it’s time to start drinking,” said Dr. Walker. “If you’ll be out working or exercising for more than two hours, you’ll also need some electrolytes, either from a liquid that contains electrolytes, such as Gatorade, or from salty snacks.”
Be responsible around water
Drowning is the second leading cause of death among Utah children under the age of 15 and unfortunately tragedies can happen in the blink of an eye.
Experts at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital provide these general water safety tips that include:
- Have children wear a life jacket whenever near water.
- Never take your eyes off of children in the water – appoint a “water watcher.”
- While supervising, stay alert and avoid distractions.
- Keep a telephone nearby in case of emergency.
- Teach children to swim, but remember, there is no substitute for supervision.
Accidents happen
Accidents are never planned. If you do happen to have a medical emergency, you should first call 911, go to the emergency department and do not delay treatment.
