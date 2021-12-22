Affordable housing, improved traffic flow, cleaner air and more peaceful coexistence are some of the hopes for a better Cache Valley in 2022 expressed by residents on The Herald Journal’s Facebook page this week.
And, yes, there’s also a desire for more fast food.
Close to 100 comments were posted in response to the question, “What do you wish for Cache Valley in the new year?” Another couple of hundred people weighed in with thumbs-up signs and other emojis in reaction to the comments.
Valley traffic was perhaps the hottest topic, with residents offering suggestions not only for improved infrastructure but also better driving.
Scout Miller cast a vote for “roundabouts at every traffic light,” while Jenn Piedra and Morgan Naegle Seamons said they wished local motorists would learn how to use roundabouts.
Blaine Wright called for a four-lane highway going from Logan to I-15, Leticia Silva wants road-lane reflectors used more widely, Christina Forman would like better road maintenance, especially on the west side of the valley, and Nicole Ede wishes for better timed traffic lights.
“I would like the old Main Street back the way it was when I was little,” wrote Mary Lou Petersen Rodgers. “The traffic was minimal and it was enjoyable to drive from one end to the other and see everything that was going on.”
Her wistful hope was greeted harshly by another commenter, who asked, “Which people would be removed and which businesses forced to shut down to create this utopia of your nostalgia?”
Anna Black said she wished more people would take advantage of the valley’s free public transit — a suggestion apparently aimed at both easing traffic congestion and improving air quality.
Some locals said one way to accomplish both of these goals is to limit growth, and a few even called for a building moratorium in 2022.
A comment from the Facebook page of Thomas and LatitiaTew Leishman had this to say on the topic:
“Stopping our problems with air quality starts with those in control of building. When we leave the valley the sign close to the mouth is Sardine Canyon reads, ‘Drive Less,’ meaning help clean our air quality, yet the building of apartments, condos, and homes continue. Double standards.”
Nobody on the comment thread suggested that building restrictions might lead to higher home prices — a situation Cache Valley finds itself in even in the midst of a residential building boom — but several locals did say they wish for more affordable housing in the coming year.
The local New Year’s wish list also included calls for better protection of historic buildings, a homeless shelter, an indoor pickle ball facility, a second Chick-fil-A restaurant and a Target store.
With obvious sarcasm, evidenced by laughing emojis, several residents said they want more car washes, banks and Maverick stores — something the Logan metropolitan area has added en masse in recent years.
Some residents steered away from brick, mortar, asphalt and other physical objects in their New Year’s wishes.
Sharon Samuelson said she hopes 2022 brings “an overwhelming love for one another,” and Jay Wamsley urged valley residents to do less complaining and “please remember how great you have it.”
“I wish we can continue and grow as a community having good health, happiness, support, calm, love, compassion, peace for all,” wrote Michelle Beauchaine Ames.
Recent years have been anything but calm as both Cache Valley residents and Americans have argued vehemently over issues such as immigration, gun rights, racial equality and COVID protection measures.
An echo of the divisiveness was present in this week’s New Year conversation.
Two COVID comments from residents — one expressing a wish that the local populace “would take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously” and another urging residents to resume wearing masks — created a sharp divide among people on The Herald Journal's Facebook thread.
While 14 offered thumbs-up signs, 10 responded with laughing emojis, apparently to express derision at the suggestions.