A local nonprofit has adapted its annual visualization of the impact of child abuse after most in-person events were canceled to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our Steppin’ Up for Kids event can be quite sobering,” stated Sheryl Goodey, the executive director of The Family Place, in a news release. “It is difficult knowing that these cases represent real children in our community, but the purpose of Steppin’ Up for Kids is to help community members to realize that they can help protect children.”
For more than a decade, The Family Place has been setting out an empty pair of shoes on the Cache Historic Courthouse for each substantiated case of child abuse or neglect in Cache and Rich counties. This year, the nonprofit has taken its Steppin' Up For Kids campaign online at fb.com/FamilyPlaceUT.
Instead of a physical display with shoes, The Family Place has produced a short video describing the impact of child abuse locally.
Last year, there were more than 366 substantiated cases of child abuse and neglect in Cache County, according to The Family Place.
Concerns over the ever-present problem of child abuse have been exacerbated by the economic and social impacts of the viral pandemic. RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, reported that calls from minors to the National Sexual Assault Hotline increased more than 20 percent in March, meaning that for the first time ever, half of all callers were minors. RAINN is bracing for the number of reports to "jump dramatically once stay-at-home orders begin to be lifted around the country" and minors are no longer isolated with their abusers, RAINN president Scott Berkowitz stated in a release.
This year, the campaign is hoping to get one person to donate $1 a month for each of those substantiated cases.
The Family Place is still open and offering essential services, according to Advancement Director Jennifer Anderson.
"With the pandemic going on, we have modified services, but The Family Place is still here for the community."
The organization's Kid's Place is open for emergency and scheduled care, Anderson said, and therapy services have moved to telehealth platforms. And while schools are out, the nonprofit has moved as much of its Kids Empowered body safety and abuse prevention educational programs to its website, TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org, as possible.
"There's tips, there's resources, there's also videos for educational and therapeutic resources on" the website, Anderson said. "And it's continually being updated."
While The Family Place is still undertaking those services, because their offices aren't open to the general public, fundraising and coordinating volunteers have been more of a challenge.
"Right now, that (community support) has to be modified because we can't take direct donations right now or people coming into our facilities," Anderson said. "But we have found lots of different ways for people to connect and plug in to our mission."
For more info on how to get involved, visit TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org/donate.