The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) is returning to Logan for third time after a brief hiatus in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, event organizers are donating 100% of proceeds to a fishery restoration effort near Bear Lake.
“During my time off from hosting this event last year, I have had a lot of time to reflect on those goals and how to improve my ability to use this event to support them,” wrote Tyler Coleman, a fisheries student at Utah State University who organized the event, explaining in years past 60% of proceeds went to a nonprofit that sponsored the festival. “I truly appreciate the work they do, but I felt it would be more productive to donate 100% of the proceeds raised directly to a project in our community. This will give those who attend our showing the ability to support the fisheries they love and see first-hand where their money went.”
This year, the funds will be donated to a project at North Eden Creek, just east of Bear Lake, spearheaded by Fisheries Restoration Project Manager for Trout Unlimited, Jim DeRito.
Coleman, who also works as an intern for DeRito, said the project aims to address an impassable culvert near the mouth of the creek, that would provide 10 miles of currently inaccessible spawning habitat for Bear Lake Cutthroat trout.
“The Bear Lake Cutthroat is a pretty good recovery story,” Coleman told The Herald Journal, explaining that for several years there has been ongoing efforts to shift the lake’s cutthroat population away from hatchery fish.
For Coleman, reconnecting North Eden Creek — severed from Bear Lake for over 50 years — will provide around 50 percent more spawning habitat for cutthroat trout than what’s currently available.
“This is kind of the next big step. They’ve kind of peaked at where they are with available spawning grounds,” Coleman said.
DeRito said there are essentially two options for the culvert being considered: replace or rebuild. Replacing the culvert, DeRito said, is likely the best option from a fish passage standpoint, but also the most expensive. Rebuilding, though less expensive, would require stepping up water levels in the current culvert through a series of pools and baffles to improve passage for fish.
“Right now, the 90 foot culvert's fairly steep, it’s long and it has high velocities,” DeRito said. “Even if these big strong fish, if they could get up into the culvert and jump up in there, which is very tough, then they’d have a tough time swimming up through it all the way.”
The project began approximately four years ago, DeRito said, when landowners in the area initially reached out to address fish habitat and water for agriculture operations. So while the project strives to address habitat for fish, it also aims to provide a more efficient, well-water irrigation system for water users who have de-watered the creek through irrigation.
“We started working with them on assessing their irrigation system, looking at different alternatives,” DeRito said. “How can we improve their irrigation, but also improve keeping more water in-stream.”
The cost of the project hasn’t yet been firmly established, DeRito said, loosely estimating a potential high-end cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on the option chosen. According to DeRito, the initial phases of the project have been funded by Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative and the Open Rivers Fund, but funding for the actual construction is still being sorted out.
While the film festival will also provide some funds for the project, DeRito said it will more importantly provide community outreach.
“This funding and this project, obviously, is a local example of connecting people to the fish and fishing and our conservation work for Trout Unlimited,” DeRito said. “The outreach communications piece is a very big aspect.”
The IF4 will be held March 3 at The Utah Theatre with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the show starting at 6:30 p.m. Folks can also purchase a ticket to stream the film online instead of attending in person. Children under the age of five can see the film for free, while kids ages five to 16 can get in for five dollars.
Affordable tickets for parents, Coleman said, may lead to their kids getting “stoked on fishing.”
“It's just getting more more of our youth involved in these outdoor activities,” Coleman said.
Coleman said there will be opportunity drawings at the festival for fly fishing gear. He’s hopeful the event will not only appeal to seasoned anglers, but also to those who have never before picked up a rod and reel.
“Maybe people have always wanted to fly fish, but it just seems like there's this barrier to getting started,” Coleman said. “When we do these opportunity drawings and we're giving away fly rods or reels or guided trips it's like, ‘Oh, I just won a fly rod, so now I can go try this.’”
For more information, visit flyfilmfest.com.